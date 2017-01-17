The perfect home for a couple or small Indian family

When we think of small apartments, having a comfortable and attractive home seems like a dream. But with the right idea, you can make your dream a reality. Small dimensions do not have to mean lack of good taste or style, but they do pose a challenge. However, with a little creativity and ingenuity, you can build a wonderful home with a welcoming atmosphere.
Have a look at some of the ideas you can use in a small space to have a lovely home.
Located on a building’s ground floor, this studio has a charm because of certain classic architectural elements that have been added to it, like the main door installed next to the small window. With a clean and simple façade with predominantly neutral colours such as white and gray, it gives you an idea of what you will find inside.
When you do not have much space, you need to make sure that you carefully distribute it. It is important to create functional spaces. Look for furniture that offer multiple functions. This will help you in maintaining order within your small home.
When your house’s or room’s dimensions are reduced, the colours you choose play an important role. Designers have a predilection for white colour as well as shades of cream and beige. This is because they provide better light and a relaxed and cosy feeling.
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
In case of small studies or other rooms, people always notice the absence of hallways and corridors. You can use different furniture to divide different environments within this space. Place a round table near the house’s entrance, playing the role of a small dining table. Add transparent chairs to bring in more light to the environment. You can put up a bedroom and bathroom behind – creating the only private area in your studio.
Next to the dining table, you can place a cabinet that creates your kitchen area. The furniture should be perfectly designed and each element must be placed perfectly so that this space is clean, neat and of course, functional. Without doors, it creates light and space which is important in any kitchen.
Checkout 12 ways to improve your small kitchen here.
Finally, there is the bathroom. The colours in this space maintain the one’s in the rest of the studio. Wall tiles that have geometric patterns add charm, dynamism and depth, which is necessary for all small spaces. Modern finishes are important, such as light wood floor and necessary furniture that provide comfort and cosiness.
Small spaces do not have to mean clutter and uncomfortable furniture. You can achieve amazing things in a small apartment. All you need is to use your creativity and make sure that you pick the right pieces for your small home. With these, you can make sure that your tiny home is warm, welcoming, free of clutter and functional. Use these ideas to create the perfect home even if it is a little smaller than most homes out there.