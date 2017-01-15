Top 5 articles of the week—Interior wall decor, small kitchens and more!

Hello and welcome to the top 5 list of the week from homify. Every week, we bring the top 5 idea books of the week that are loved, shared and liked by our readers. This week the list includes interior wall decoration tips, small kitchen designs, house design for couple, 3 BHK apartment and more. Instead of discussing more here, let us have a deeper insight on each of them and take a tour through these ideabooks.
Scroll down to know more.
Since New Year has arrived, a lot of people are looking for various home decoration and interior walls. After all, walls are on of those elements that we get to see throughout the year. They are like the canvas where you can paint your imaginations and dreams in the form of colors and shades.
To let you understand more about it, we’ve put together some examples to give you some ideas for decorating your walls this year to make them trendy. Click on this link to have a glimpse!
Small kitchen sounds like a headache and arranging it looks intimidating but it is not as tough as you assume it to be. Unlike big sized kitchens, you are not required to run here and there to pick up things. When you are planning to decorate your tiny cooking area, you just need to keep a few tips in your mind. From the dictionary of professionals, we have compiled this list of tips that let you organize and plan your kitchen. Read them here.
3 BHK apartments are one of the most popular variant for Indian families. This ideabook showcases an apartment that is full of aesthetically pleasing wallpapers, sleek designs, creative false ceiling designs and more. A cozy apartment suitable for 2 generation family, this one should be on the top of your inspiration list. Have a look at the details and collect your ideas for new home.
If you are in love with minimalist atmosphere then you must definitely look us. This ideabook takes you on a tour to a house that is build for a couple, with love! The house is built within a small area of 50 square meters and a small budget as well. You will not believe that at such a budget you can get this quality of housing structure.Truly inspiring and endless idea- Click on this link to know more.
And on the last spot of this list, we have got a brilliant house and an epitome of finest architecture. Its subtle luxurious vibe will leave a deep impression on you. Done up chiefly in sober and sophisticated tones of white, beige, grey, cream and beige, this residence entices with its arty decorative accents and sleek designs. Get to know more about this house from here!