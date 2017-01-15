Top 5 articles of the week—Interior wall decor, small kitchens and more!

Hello and welcome to the top 5 list of the week from homify. Every week, we bring the top 5 idea books of the week that are loved, shared and liked by our readers. This week the list includes interior wall decoration tips, small kitchen designs, house design for couple, 3 BHK apartment and more. Instead of discussing more here, let us have a deeper insight on each of them and take a tour through these ideabooks.

Scroll down to know more.