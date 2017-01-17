​10 ways to decorate your walls you won't have thought of!

Depending on the budget and size of space requiring renovation, interior decorators use all their creative skills to improve the region to the best of their ability. This change could also involve simple arrangements like rearranging furniture, replacing furnishings and carpets, adding wall art or new décor items. But generally the most effective and noticeable change that is visible in a room is change in the color or design of its walls.

Today homeowners have several interesting options to modify their walls to make them striking and beautiful like apply layers of paint with innovative techniques, trendy wallpaper or daring options such as 3D coatings or artificial finishes of stone and wood. If you are adventurous enough to give a stylish twist to the décor of your rooms that is out of the ordinary and makes them look completely renovated, then you can try one of these wall decor ideas.