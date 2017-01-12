Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Incredible Ideas to give Your Living Room a Bright Makeover

Srijanaa Srijanaa
Villa de Torrimar, Puerto Rico by Lichelle Silvestry Interiors , Lichelle Silvestry Interiors Lichelle Silvestry Interiors Tropical style living room
Your living room is a special place! A place where the day starts with a steaming cup of tea, where you relax all curled-up in the cosy chair and where family and friends share a laugh together. Your living room is the most dynamic and multi-functional place and that must be reflected-in and at the same time driven-by its design.

The living roo m has to walk the line between great style and absolute comfort which is not always such an easy task. It requires a unique theme, vivid decor and bright colour-palette to state the style and lift your spirits.

Here are 10 incredible ideas that can create a space you will be proud to show off and happy to come home to.

Have a Colour Palette

Apartamento Perdizes, Marilia Veiga Interiores Marilia Veiga Interiores Modern living room
A well-defined color scheme will give your living room a more organized-homogeneous look. This pastel themed living room looks serene and equally breathtaking.  The soft colored textile, neutral toned walls and minimalist decor are all perfectly executed.  And a hint of bright yellow colour adds life to the room!

One can always add some colour to the scheme through cushions, rug or paintings for a brighter look.

Create a Focal point

Living Room, Penintdesign İç Mimarlık Penintdesign İç Mimarlık Modern living room
Create a bold and a visually interesting aspect in the room to highlight. It can be in the form of a feature wall, a piece of furniture or an artwork. The over-sized blue door in this living room adds the wow factor.

Add Patterns

Living Room Roselind Wilson Design Classic style living room living room,modern,sofa,table
Living Room

Geometric or organic, patterns can add a fun twist to the whole décor of your living room. The geometric pattern of the curtains gives the living room a dramatic update and the blue livens up the space.

Choice of Furniture

Loft in Berlin Mitte, CONSCIOUS DESIGN - INTERIORS CONSCIOUS DESIGN - INTERIORS Living roomSide tables & trays Copper/Bronze/Brass Orange
The type of furniture will set the tone for the room, so choose a low modular sofas (like the one shown here) as it takes-up less visual space and makes any room feel airy, also it can be reconfigured to suit the activity. The wooden table completes the contemporary look for this living room.

Accessorize Bright

Living Room The White House Interiors Modern living room
Living Room

Choose bright coloured accessories to go with the theme.

Functional storage

Living Room Roselind Wilson Design Classic style living room luxury,modern,table,sofa,wall art
A wall of shelving makes a bold design statement. This beautiful living room looks more spacious and less cluttered with the custom designed shelving unit.


Mirror Glamour

Living Room Clean Design Modern living room
A large mirror can make your living room feel lighter, more spacious and glamorous. You can enhance the effect even more by positioning plants or artwork in front of the mirror to reflect the beauty.

Size the Rug

Living Room Clean Design Modern living room
A room is never complete without a rug. Go for a rug that is big enough to position the front feet of all your room furniture on it. This provides balance and creates zones for your room, and will also make it feel larger too.

Lights

Living room homify Modern living room
Good lighting can add some charm and warmth to your living room. An oversize pendant light with the usual mix of floor lamps is a perfect choice.

Plants

Villa de Torrimar, Puerto Rico by Lichelle Silvestry Interiors , Lichelle Silvestry Interiors Lichelle Silvestry Interiors Tropical style living room
There is always room for plants. Make a place feel homier and add some green colour for freshness, to your living room.

