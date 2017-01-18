Your browser is out-of-date.

13 lighting ideas to make the ceiling of your home look fantastic

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
The Gables, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern living room
Lighting is an important aspect of design and decoration of a home. In addition to its practical function of providing visibility in areas, it can also be used to create interesting effects, depending on the type of lights used. You can use lighting to liven up the ceilings in your home. In today’s ideabook, we present 13 inspiring ideas on how you can use lighting to draw attention to the ceiling.

1. Floor lamps or ceiling lights?

Lounge das Jabuticabeiras, Denise Barretto Arquitetura Denise Barretto Arquitetura Modern living room
The choice of lighting in a room depends on the height of the ceiling. If the ceiling is low, then LED lights on the ceiling work well. Tall floor lamps can be used in areas with high ceilings. This is the simple and conventional approach.

2. Avant-garde lighting

The Gables, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern living room
Nowadays, the thought process about lighting has evolved, and it is used to create interesting effects through light and shadow. The focus has shifted from illumination to decoration.

3. The magic of LED lights

Renders&Progetti, Giuseppe DE DONNO - architetto Giuseppe DE DONNO - architetto Modern living room
In most homes today, LED lights are a favourite décor accessory. They consume approximately 80% less power than the normal incandescent bulb. Additionally, the flow of light can be focused on the desired area without the light rays being dispersed in other directions, as is the case with regular spotlights. Focusing on a specific spot increases the uniformity of the lighting and reduces loss of energy between sources.

4. Colour effects

Semi-detached glory hole, Paul Wiggins Architects Paul Wiggins Architects Modern living room
Another advantage of LED lighting is that it can be used to reproduce the entire spectrum of colours as different hues can be achieved depending on the material with which the diode is made. This makes it easy to use for decorating an area with colour.

5. Decorative reliefs

House Sar , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern living room
Usually, a relief in constructed to insulate, soundproof or beautify a space. Integrating lighting into a decorative relief allows for playing with form while saving space and providing a more efficient method of illumination. Not only is it economical, but it can also be placed in strategic areas to create a stunning feature.

6. Spectacular lamps

Chic Living Room homify Eclectic style living room Blue living room,classic,modern,family room
Lamps not only serve to illuminate the ceiling of the room in which they are placed but can also add beauty to the space when stunning lamps or lampshades are used. They add more personality to the room décor, as can be seen in this image.


7. Lighting can come from the floor too

Living Room homify Modern living room
Floor lamps are a favourite of designers for their ability to create amazing effects in the ambiance of an area. The modern floor lamp in this image not only focuses on specific features, but also creates a sensational reflection of light, shapes and shadows on the ceiling, as can be seen in this image.

8. Recessed lighting

Sam's Creek homify Modern living room
Recessed spotlights add an interesting element to the interiors. They integrate better with modern architecture as they are discreet and blend with the rest of the elements in the décor while highlighting finishes and other details in the space. In this home, the lights make the wooden ceiling look spectacular in addition to enhancing the warmth of the ambiance with their glow.

9. Track lights

Marine Parade, Dorrington Atcheson Architects Dorrington Atcheson Architects Modern living room
When you need to direct light to a specific area to add to the aesthetics of an industrial style home, then track lights are the best option. It allows for easily highlighting and illuminating a few features of the room.

10. Kitchen lighting

VILLA A GUARENE, architetto roberta castelli architetto roberta castelli Modern kitchen
The kitchen needs perfect illumination on all the work surfaces. While natural lighting is the best, the clever use of artificial lights provides timely illumination on the counters even at night. Once again, LED lighting is a good option for lighting up work areas. They can be placed inside cabinets to facilitate access to the interiors and used as ambient lighting to highlight accessories or special features.

11. Illuminating the stairway

Veletta in cartongesso Moderna Milano Monza illuminata con LED., TecnoArtEdil TecnoArtEdil Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration Beige
The staircase area is one of the most difficult spaces to illuminate due to its layout and size. By combining strip lighting on the ceiling that shines on the walls and recessed lighting that casts its glow on the floor, the entire space can be illuminated effectively.

12. The entrance of the home

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
A home’s entrance needs to be friendly and welcoming, so keeping it bright is important. If there isn’t sufficient space for floor lamps or a small foyer table, the ceiling can come to the rescue to present an interesting feature, like we see in this picture. The diagonal light on the ceiling adds an innovative design to the entrance, besides blending elegantly with the white walls to create a charming space.

13. The natural beauty of a skylight

Cosy attic room. Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Living roomShelves
A skylight or a window on the ceiling brings sunlight into the room to create a pleasant setting. They aren’t seen too often as they don’t work on every ceiling. However, for a room that has nothing but the sky or nature above it, nothing beats the beauty of a skylight for illuminating the home and presenting a lovely view.

If you liked these ideas, see 10 examples of pendant lighting.

A smart and soothing apartment in Hyderabad
Which of these ideas will you copy for your home? Respond in the comments.


