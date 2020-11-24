6 best tiles for an Indian bathroom

Travertine, extremely popular in tiles is basically a type of stone which gives a similar look of marble to the flooring. The Travertine is ideal for the bathrooms as its luxurious classy look make the texture of the bathrooms quite different from other areas. Comes in a wide variety of color variations, Travertine brings in the natural touch to the interior of home, especially bathrooms. Suitable for both exterior as well as interior, Travertine comes in four main finishes such as polished (shiny), honed (matte), brushed, and tumbled (textured surfaces) and is highly durable and environment friendly and the hypoallergenic and antimicrobial makes it ideal for bathrooms.

