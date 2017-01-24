Your browser is out-of-date.

18 Secrets a plumber will never tell you

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
It's always a pain when things break-down around the house, especially if it's to do with plumbing since water is vital for our daily life. Calling the plumber sometimes requires a wait you can't afford, and sometimes you just wish you could fix it and get on with your life. Well, here's your chance to learn about some basic plumbing tips that can save your life! 

This brief guide offers some well-kept secrets that can help you with plumbing problems. It can save a lot time, money and make you feel more competent. Knowing how to fix problems yourself can definitely be empowering, so let's browse through these life-saving tips! 

1. It is not necessary to call the plumber as often as you think…

Most of what you have to solve in plumbing is not so complicated. It will only take you some time and dedication to fix it. 

2. Replace the hose of the washing machine, it only takes 2 minutes…

Search the hardware store for spare parts, and replace the parts that are broken. That does not take long and saves you inconvenience and money.

3. There is no chemical filter in the water tank

In the toilet the iron system can be changed without problem. If you follow the instructions and close the water valve to prevent water from reaching the tank while you are working on it.

4. Know exactly where and how you can cut water

Know where the stopcocks are to cut the water. That is indispensable knowledge when you have a leak that needs to be repaired. 

​5. Make sure that no hair is collected in the drains of the shower heads

The obstruction of drains in the shower often occurs by the accumulation of hair and bits of soap that accumulate and begin to block the drainage. This situation besides being unpleasant prevents good drainage of water. Clean the drains frequently to avoid this problem.

6. Make sure wet wipes are not discarded in the toilet

Normal toilet paper is ideal to discard in the toilet, but discarding wet wipes in the toilet can be a disaster as it will cause clogging of the pipes. 


7. Make your contract with the plumber at a fixed price, and not in hourly payment

If you have to hire a plumber, do it for a fixed price. You'll be amazed how fast the work is done.

8. Swapping the sanitary fittings or basin is not really that difficult

Just follow the instructions that come in the package and everything should work.

9. If you call a plumber, do it on weekdays

It's always better to call the plumber during the week if you can help it. Weekends are usually busier and cost more money and a longer wait as well.  

10. Replace any damaged bathroom fixtures

As soon as you have some broken bathroom parts, replace them. All the fixtures in the bathrooms should be in good condition.

11. Old sanitary seats are not always easy to remove and replace

If you have to remove a toilet seat , first check that you can find a suitable replacement on the market. 

12. If you have very low temperatures take care of the freezing pipes

In most of India, extremely cold temperatures are not frequent, but in some areas it can get very cold. In this case, always check that the external tubing is not freezing as it can cause them to burst.

13. A dripping faucet can be a serious problem

The longer a dripping wrench has, the greater the damage it can do and the more costly the repair. So do not wait too long to get a plumber to repair it. 

14. Ask the plumber for a quote before telling him to do the repair

Ask the plumber for a budget by phone. If you can, ask for several budgets so that you can make a contract knowing the rupees you will have to come up with. 

15. Look for plumbers recommended by friends or family

The recommendations you get for plumbers are worth gold, do not discard it.

16. Remove everything which could hinder the work of the plumber, it will save you money

Make sure you remove everything that hinders work, especially if you're paying for the plumbing work per hour, . That will save time and of course your bill will be more economical.

17. Look for professionals who give you confidence

Get plumbers who give you confidence, either for their previous jobs or from recommendations.

18. Do not assume that cheaper is always better

Someone who does their work conscientiously  is preferable to one that covers you cheap, but in the long run is not a well done job. 

We hope you have gathered some useful tips for your household. For more information like this, have a look at 10 small and easy repairs you can do yourself at home

Which tip did you find most useful? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


