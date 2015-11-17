6 ​Affordable tips for wall decor

Wall sticker or wall tattoo is the new kid on the block. These décor items are highly affordable and can easily be embellished with existing wall patterns. They come in a variety of sizes and shapes and are most suited for a bedroom or bathroom. They impart a modern and chic feel to the room and can easily highlight a particular corner or zone. They are widely preferred for a teen’s room and even adults who like to live on the edge. Wall stickers are very easy to apply and convenient to remove as well. They do not tarnish the wall colour and thus can be replaced and reused according to your heart’s content. Be it a single word or phrase or even a popular chant, wall stickers are gaining a lot of popularity overall. We hope this ideabook was able to inspire you with cool and trendy wall art ideas. For more ideas, scroll through homify.

Along with the interiors, if you would like to embellish your exteriors too, here's an ideabook that will serve as a perfect guide : 6 tips for a stunning exterior