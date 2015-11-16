​6 contemporary kitchen designs

Different people have different choices. While some prefer a proper and lavish displays of items, other treat kitchen just as a functional area or laboratory. This idea is perfectly depicted in an industrial style. Industrial style incorporates metallic structures similar to a workshop or warehouse. It also has lighting that focuses mainly on preparation and serving areas. Suspended spotlights and side lamps make the best counterpart of this design. Industrial style makes use of systematic and geometrical patterns that make a defined layout. It does not incorporate any bright or contrasting colours. Instead, is commonly found in neutral colours and simple designs. Alike a laboratory, this design keeps the utensils and kitchen tools exposed and at an arm’s distance. Nevertheless, the end product is as delicious and wholesome as in other designs.

