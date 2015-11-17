​6 colourful accents for a garden

In a nutshell, an impressive garden design can be summarized with blooming flowers and charming green trees. But what else can be added to the garden to make it more calming and blissful. Garden furniture, planters, fountains and even a cosy swimming pool are as important parts of the garden as the flowers and trees. Employing definitive arrays and designs that work collectively in creating a great vista is highly desirable in this part of the house that is known for its tranquil vibe and serenity. So, this ideabook discusses the same on the lines of how can you make your garden more colourful and captivating. We bring you various colourful accents that can easily be placed in your garden area for a bright and cheerful effect. It can make your garden a favourite spot to relax along with a fun hang out joint for party people. Let’s get started.