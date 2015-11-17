​6 colourful accents for a garden

In a nutshell, an impressive garden design can be summarized with blooming flowers and charming green trees. But what else can be added to the garden to make it more calming and blissful. Garden furniture, planters, fountains and even a cosy swimming pool are as important parts of the garden as the flowers and trees. Employing definitive arrays and designs that work collectively in creating a great vista is highly desirable in this part of the house that is known for its tranquil vibe and serenity. So, this ideabook discusses the same on the lines of how can you make your garden more colourful and captivating. We bring you various colourful accents that can easily be placed in your garden area for a bright and cheerful effect. It can make your garden a favourite spot to relax along with a fun hang out joint for party people. Let’s get started.
Fountains are a great way to add warmth and cosiness. The sweet sound of water against the graceful green trees makes a harmonious pair together. They render the effect of a rainforest and take you on a long walk amongst meadows and valleys. They come in different shapes and patterns and can be placed according to the layout and design of the garden. A multi platform fountain works wonders in big gardens while a small cosy centrepiece is sufficient for a small and minimal garden. The fountain colour too plays an important role. You can go for bright colours like white, yellow, orange and even black for lush green lawns. For colourful gardens, stone or marble fountains look wonderful against the planters and bright flowers. Highlight the fountains with small LED lamps for a stellar effect in the night. Here's another ideabook that you shouldn't miss out : 8 beautiful DIY home garden ideas
Just like any other room of the house, the wall is an equally important part of the garden as well. The lush green plants and trees look more charming against the brightly coloured walls. The wooden periphery or boundary is an ideal combination and when painted in white or yellow, gives the perfect country style feel. Once the walls are painted, you can decide the flowers and planters according to your taste and colour patterns. Also, employing trendy wall art and intricate stickers make an ideal combination against the luscious green trees. Pink, yellow, red, purple and even orange are recommended shades for garden walls. Try suing wooden details on the walls for making an ideal natural setup. Make sure to timely trim off your boundary trees for highlighting the wall colours and patterns. You can also employ climbers that look stunning against the coloured walls.
Bright furniture is another popular way to add colour to your garden. This absolute necessary garden accent can be extremely supportive in adding life to the garden. Be it a single garden chair or a lavish sofa set, colour can be added in many forms. By employing contrasting cushions and pillows, you can instantly spice up your garden. Bright hues like blue, orange, red and yellow are in sync with the flowers and make a visually delightful frame. Cane furniture or wooden furniture blend in well with the natural theme and with sudden pops of colours brings out the best of natural indulgences. For creating a perfectly blend in look, you can even opt for different nuances of green that will collectively make an ideal furniture for a classy garden.
One of the most favourite garden accessories is the planter. Colourful and bright, planters are present in a plethora of shapes, sizes and patterns. An array of planters with contrasting colours and vivid flowers is the best way to add nature and colour to your garden. They create a beautiful palette of natural colours that exude a joyous and cheerful effect. Planters if used on walls, shelves or even if hung on garden wall can make a serene sight to watch. Ask your kids to paint the ceramic or terracotta planters in bright colours and designs to form a complete design. Arrange them on the corners or sides for a holistic effect. A single colourful planter that is huge and densely supported by flowers looks absolutely fabulous amidst small colourful planters. A number of styles and patterns can be created with these charming wonders. Unwind your creativity and give a refreshing look to your garden.
A vivid hammock can be a stylish garden accessory. Along with brightness and charm, a hammock can even add cosiness to your garden. This portable garden accessory can snugly fit in any corner of the garden and can even be moved according to need. It looks fabulous amongst flowers and plants and makes an ideal joint for repose in the company of warm sunrays and a romantic book. From the wide range of hammocks, try choosing the one that has a cool assortment of colours, as it will be in perfect sync with the flowers. Try going for a family size hammock as it lets whole family enjoy together. Also cotton fabric or cotton strings are more durable and long lasting than other fabric materials.
Lighting can be brightening and refreshing. Even in the garden, lighting imparts a beautiful and calming effect amongst the sweet fragrance of flowers and soothing shade of green trees. Try going for coloured lighting in the garden as it highlights the striking features and makes a beautiful rainbow of colours. Also, if you have a seating area besides your garden, then opt for colourful lamps and traditional lanterns like the one shown in this design by Koert gardening, Landscape designers in Netherlands. They make an ideal family resting joint and a perfect party place too. For Indian households, the presence of a tall sculpture of Lord Krishna looks divine when backlit by colourful and prominent lights. Try using diyas, candles and even DIY bangle candles for designing affordable coloured lighting. If you have an impressive topiary in your garden, then highlight them using ground lights that reflect a beautiful colour under the charm of vivacious green trees.