7 Ideas to convert your garden to the best in the neighborhood

Gardens are beautiful areas around the house that bid a colorful welcome to owners and guests also act as inviting areas wherein one can spend relaxed moments in the lap of nature. However space for gardens around the world is reducing as fast as forest cover and people too have little time to spare on creating and maintaining a garden.
Making a garden is time consuming and is not a matter of merely placing a few flowering plants around the property border or front yard and watering them from time to time. The right kind of flowering and non-flowering plants can be cultivated depending on personal taste and time that can be devoted to the garden. Here are some easy tips to create the garden you've always wanted to have which is also the best in the neighborhood.
Irrespective of the size and layout of your garden, ensure that it is always filled with flowers of every hue and size throughout the year to enjoy its actual potential. Flowers have the ability to refresh mind and body by their sheer colorful and soothing presence and having them around in the garden instead of just vines and leafy plants is ideal. Knowledge of seasonal flowers and pernnials along with soil and nutritional benefits of fertilizers helps to have a better garden. In this garden the flowering varieties have been arranged within a rocky enclosure next to the boundary fence in neat rows where one can admire the flowers in their splendor.
The best part about a residential garden is that you can spend hours in it selecting the right variety of plants and buying appropriate planters for them if there is limited ground space in the region. If you lack knowledge about likely size of full grown flower varieties then take the assistance of a gardener to help choose the ideal planter for every variety.
Generally for a medium sized flowering shrub a planter of 30 cm suffices, but the diameter has to be large or small according to its bread roots. In this garden, wherein several species have been selected planters of different sizes have been chosen to accommodate their roots.
How about a pair of armchairs with your favorite cuppa or a hammock between two trees or a long rope swing? Depending on the availability of space in the garden you can develop its potential to the fullest by complementing it with some garden furniture.
While designing a garden plan it in such a way that every nook and cranny of available space is utilized be it under the windows or around fencing and gates to have greenery across every inch. While you only need a fertile imagination to start a garden project and everything is allowed, you just have to be aware that some planning is necessary to have a space that is perfect in every way.
If the ground space in small garden is too less to accommodate all the flower varieties you want to have then use hanging planters like the ones here to have the varieties you want. But take care to purchase good quality hangers that can hold the planters without breaking down on some unsuspecting soul’s head or shoulder. Space saving hangers like these can be created with strong branches of wood like this or iron rods on balconies of apartments or verandah region so one can continue to have a garden without using up floor space.
Garden lighting around tall plants, grasses and shrubs can create little pockets of fun and while providing visibility to your garden. It's also a nice way for you to make a spectacle of the most prized horticultural possessions in the garden.
Landscape artists usually advice use of solar lights that turn on depending on the energy received in the day for budget friendly lighting system that enchants.
With a garden like this one need not look far for paradise. The covered gazebo surrounded by lush greenery and a comfortable chair that invites is ideal for resting with a book and a chilled drink during summers. Children can regard this as their private tropical paradise and use it for picnics or hiding games. One has to remember that use of spaces, corners and right species of flowers and plants will undoubtedly play important roles as they will be reflected in the final result.
