7 Ideas to convert your garden to the best in the neighborhood

Gardens are beautiful areas around the house that bid a colorful welcome to owners and guests also act as inviting areas wherein one can spend relaxed moments in the lap of nature. However space for gardens around the world is reducing as fast as forest cover and people too have little time to spare on creating and maintaining a garden.

Making a garden is time consuming and is not a matter of merely placing a few flowering plants around the property border or front yard and watering them from time to time. The right kind of flowering and non-flowering plants can be cultivated depending on personal taste and time that can be devoted to the garden. Here are some easy tips to create the garden you've always wanted to have which is also the best in the neighborhood.