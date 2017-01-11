Curtain Ideas for Your ‘Perfect Home’

A ‘perfect home’ is all about the style and its décor! Contributing towards it is a crucial but often ignored design element—the Curtains. Be it your living room or bedroom, curtains can offer just as much to the design as the furniture.

Curtains, apart from providing privacy and cutting out glare, can add extra color, pattern and texture to your room The right choice of fabric, colour, design and style of the curtains can give you a perfect living space. Here are nine dramatic ideas to help you make a choice between a lively pattern, a simple sheer, a muted pastel or a rich hue to transform your home in no time.