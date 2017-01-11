Curtain Ideas for Your ‘Perfect Home’

A ‘perfect home’ is all about the style and its décor! Contributing towards it is a crucial but often ignored design element—the Curtains. Be it your living room or bedroom, curtains can offer just as much to the design as the furniture.
Curtains, apart from providing privacy and cutting out glare, can add extra color, pattern and texture to your room The right choice of fabric, colour, design and style of the curtains can give you a perfect living space. Here are nine dramatic ideas to help you make a choice between a lively pattern, a simple sheer, a muted pastel or a rich hue to transform your home in no time.
Simplicity is the key to contemporary design and this living room sets the best example for it. Here the accent wall of stenciled motif takes the stage and the white curtains, light and airy recede into the back ground. The living room look serene and elegant in the soft day light.
Sheercurtains are a great option when privacy is not a concern. One can choose a monotone sheer or can go for a sheer with trim which will definitely add some glamour and texture to design. This bedroom looks regal and charming with the slight shimmery trim in the sheer, complimenting room accessories like cushion covers, rug and bedding.
The classic and most common style in décor is going Neutral which sets a serene tone for design. This exquisite living room suggests simplicity at its best with the demure hue of the beige-coloured curtains hanging from an ornate-bronze curtain rod with white-wall background.
Layering the solid-coloured blackout curtain with the sheer is a perfect option when both privacy and the beautiful view outdoors are equally important. One can enjoy the filtered view and light filled indoors during the day and at night, the heavier curtains can be drawn to block views into the home.
For a more vibrant and unique vibe one can choose contrasting yet complimenting colors in curtains. The rich olive colour breathes life into this eclectic themed bedroom. For a monolithic yet intriguing look one can accessorize the room in similar colour tones as that of the curtains.
This eclectic themed living room looks warm and comforting as light disperse through the bright orange and green coloured sheer curtains. Though both colours are in contrast yet they perfectly sync with the room décor and create an impressive effect.
If you are someone who likes subtle more than vibrance then here is something you can try. You can choose a non-dominant subtle color in the room (say, a soft shade from the rug) to decide the colour for the curtains. Or can go for a dominant color in the room (say, a shade similar to that of walls but varying tone) as done in this beautiful bedroom to give it a wow factor.
Curtains are an easy way to introduce a fun pattern or a new plush texture to the room without making much effort. The bedroom interiors look afresh and on trend with the leaf pattern curtains also complimenting room accessories like cushion covers and painting.
Having selected the best curtain for your home, it is important to display it in the most apt fashion. There are numerous ways from the cool and contemporary tied back curtain to the more unique lift and tuck style which can make your living room looks as stunning as this one in solid neutral toned curtains elegantly tucked at corners to reveal the contrast and creating a frame for the couch.