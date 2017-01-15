10 Ways to impress your guests at home

Having guests at home can be delightful, but it can be quite stressful as well. Naturally, you want to make a good impression for people that come to your home for the first time. This guide will give you some tips on how you can prepare your home for guests so that you don't go into panic mode when you're having important guests at home.
Order and cleanliness are paramount when visitors are received. Clean the living room, the dining room, the kitchen and the bathroom. Keep all the things in the corresponding places and put all the furniture in such a way that they do not hinder when walking past.
Nothing is better than to arrive at a house with a cosy atmosphere and a relaxing vibe. A warm house with details that make it look more beautiful is something people will remember for a long time. A house properly ventilated house with lots of natural light and mood lights that give it a warm glow is definitely a welcoming one.
The bedroom is one of the most important spaces for the guests so do not forget to have the perfect bedding for the cold nights or warm nights. Adding a folded blanket to the foot of your bed will give it a more elegant appearance and your guests will never go cold. Also remember to have the beds in perfect condition and try to put fresh sheets the day before to avoid them from getting dusty.
Add small details in the guest bedroom just to show that you are grateful for their visit. It can be a water bottle, a card, chocolates or just fresh flowers. Show them how important they are to you and they will feel more appreciated.
In addition to the cleaning, it is important that the bathroom is safe for your guests. For example, a non-slip mat, a seat for children or a bench for the elderly. Also make sure that the hot water runs perfectly and the heater is always on.
Sometimes when we travel we forget things and in order to save your guests from having to ask you for them, we recommend preparing everything that you can. The basics are to put extra towels in the bathroom and enough rolls of toilet paper in visible places. You can even prepare toothbrushes and toothpaste just in case. Your guests will be very grateful!
You do not have to have the cupboard full of food, but it would be nice to prepare the basic things you need to cook a couple of meals. For example, you can prepare some milk, eggs, bread and snacks so that your guests always have a full stomach and a happy heart.
Make sure that before the arrival of your guests you know the estimated number of people who will stay in your house. With that you can predict not only the amount of food, but also the number of seats you need. You can include some practical items like benches or folding chairs. In fact, the latter are the best as you can take them from one room to another and always guarantee a place to sit.
Prepare a special drink to toast to when you welcome your guests to your home. Make sure your guests drink alcohol if you’re offering them alcohol. A good snack will also be a nice welcoming gesture.
Finally, decorate your home according to the season. If it’s Christmas time, having a lit up Christmas tree does wonders to ignite the Christmas spirit. Don’t forget the presents!
