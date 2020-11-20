Your browser is out-of-date.

20 designs of boundaries and fences to protect your home in style

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
homify Modern garden Iron/Steel Wood effect
Protecting a home is something that should be given priority, especially since the present scenario makes it a necessity. However,there’s no need to be overdramatic when designing boundaries and fences. They should protect a home, define the limit of one’s property and provide privacy,but this doesn’t mean that they can’t look beautiful too!

You can get creative while designing a fence or boundary for your house. Keep in mind that it is an element that the neighbours andpassers-by see when they view the home from the street, so it has to look good.

In this ideabook, we show you 20 designs of boundaries andfences so you can choose the one you feel will protect as well as beautify yourhome.

1. Asymmetric geometry

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM UYGULAMALARIMIZ, NATUREL METAL FERFORJE NATUREL METAL FERFORJE Garage Doors
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE
NATUREL METAL FERFORJE

If your home is designed with geometric elements such as straight lines, cubes or angles – a typically modern style, then a fence with an asymmetric pattern can add a stunningand balanced look. Use a neutral colour that blends with the rest of the home.

2. Wood slats

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern garden
Cue &amp; Co of London

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London

Cue & Co of London
Cue &amp; Co of London
Cue & Co of London

Wood always brings a warm and cosy look, and it never goes out of style. It can work with almost any design theme and adds a lovelynatural element to the boundary.

3. Rustic wood finish

Roble, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Rustic style garden
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

Unpolished wood in a metal frame is a great idea for a fence in a garden area as it lends a charming rustic vibe to the space.

4. Iron with nature

homify Modern garden Iron/Steel Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wrought iron is a good choice for a fence and is often combined with brick for a classic look. However, you can get creative with it and make designs, like this nature-inspired tree pattern that brings a modern element to the brick boundary wall.

5. Brick boundary

Butterfly Fields, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs Rustic style houses Bricks Plant,Property,Leaf,Road surface,Door,Brickwork,Wood,Grass,Brick,Line
Nuvo Designs

Butterfly Fields

Nuvo Designs
Nuvo Designs
Nuvo Designs

Are you searching for attractive boundary wall designs pictures? Here is a great option. The earthiness of wood makes it a popular choice of material for a boundary wall. Besides adding a warm feel to the exterior, it also introduces texture, giving the home a classic look.

6. Resistant WPC

Deck WPC libre de mantenimiento, Grupo Boes Grupo Boes Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Grupo Boes

Grupo Boes
Grupo Boes
Grupo Boes

Wood Plastic Composite or WPC is a sturdy and weather-resistant option to use for the fence. Its composition is 60% recycled wood, 30% recycled plastic and 10% fire retardant material, making it a popular choice. Since it resembles wood, it’s pretty too.


7. Wood, concrete, stone and tile

Fachada A224, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern garden Concrete Grey
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

Modern fences use a combination of materials to create a stunning effect. In this picture, the main fence is made of natural stone on which concretes planters are arranged at three different levels to create space for a lovely garden. Additionally, redwood slats and grey stone cladding make this compound wall design patterned and extremely eye catching.

8. Green fence

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern garden Stone Green
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

A natural option for a fence is to cover it with greenery. You can do this by either placing racks on the wall or hanging pots from them. This ensures that as the plants grow, their roots do not damage the wall.

9. Artificial vegetation as the fence

Muros verdes Artificiales Innover, Grupo Boes Grupo Boes Tropical style garden
Grupo Boes

Grupo Boes
Grupo Boes
Grupo Boes

If you like the natural look, but aren’t a fan of the maintenance it takes, artificial vegetation is a good option. You can use it to add colour, shapes and designs without a single drop of water!

10. Concrete and glass

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc, Aralia Modern garden Glass Grey roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture
Aralia

Chelsea Creek—copyright St George Plc

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

Glass is an ideal solution when you don’t want the fence to block a lovely view. Keep it sturdy by framing the glass with metal that is embedded into the concrete structure.

11. Iron with wood and stone

CASA CR-180, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Minimalist style garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

Creating texture by intelligently using a combination of materials makes the boundary or fence more attractive. In this amazing home, the stone wall on one side and the wood slats on the adjoining wall are connected by a black metal door in a modern design, creating an interesting feature.

12. Wood and more wood

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood artifical lawn,eco deck,simple garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

One can never use too much of wood, especially in an outdoor area as it is a natural material. A slatted wood wall blends well with the tree in the garden.

13. Metal on the top

Campestre 545, Querétaro., Hábitas Hábitas Rock Garden
Hábitas

Hábitas
Hábitas
Hábitas

An ordinary wall can be given a stylish boost by placing metal bars on top of it, like in this photograph. It helps to break the monotony, while enhancing the safety of the home.

14. A charming lattice

Kratki ogrodowe PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

A lattice fence works well for creating a partition between two spaces. In this picture, it separates the garden area from the home.

15. See through

CASA Z-26, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

This modern design features a metal fence with blocks in between, which leaves the area partially exposed so that one can view the pretty garden behind it. This is a good solution for partitioning spaces without blocking views.

16. Fence of poles and bamboo

Casa Mo, FGO Arquitectura FGO Arquitectura Tropical style garden Bamboo Yellow
FGO Arquitectura

FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura

Bamboo brings a relaxed look to a space. Combining bamboo reeds or sticks with metal adds a casual vibe to the fence, giving it a warm and welcoming feel.

17. Iron on wheels

VIVIENDA VP, epb arquitectura epb arquitectura Modern garage/shed
epb arquitectura

epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura

A fence doesn’t have to be stationary. It can be put to work, like this metal fence with horizontal bars, which has wheels that allow it to slide open and shut.

18. A fence with lattice work

Casa Manacás, NOMA ESTUDIO NOMA ESTUDIO Modern garage/shed
NOMA ESTUDIO

NOMA ESTUDIO
NOMA ESTUDIO
NOMA ESTUDIO

A lattice fence can also be used as a sturdy boundary wall, especially when it is made of a reinforced concrete cast that ensures that the home’s security isn’t compromised.

19. Stone and steel

Realizacja ogrodzenia 20, Armet Armet Garden Fencing & walls
Armet

Armet
Armet
Armet

Stone is a rustic and vintage material, while steel is sophisticated and modern. However, combining the two can bring an elegant look the home’s façade.

20. A wall with coating

Casa AT, Cenit Arquitectos Cenit Arquitectos Modern garage/shed
Cenit Arquitectos

Cenit Arquitectos
Cenit Arquitectos
Cenit Arquitectos

Let’s not forget about wall coatings. An ordinary wall can be beautified by cladding it with classy ceramic or stone tiles. In this example, the tiles have a metallic sheen that gives a modern feel to the boundary wall.

For some interesting designs for wall coatings, see this ideabook.

Some other trendy designs

Recently Completed, S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts Asian style houses
S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts

Recently Completed

S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts
S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts
S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts

Here is another smart way to create a strong boundary while adding to the beautiful exterior of the house. Such front boundary wall designs look stunning and offer immense protection to the house while preventing passersby from peeping inside. In addition, featuring black and grey colour, the stone wall creates a striking contrast with the white colour of the house and instantly grabs attention.

Exterior View Inception Design Cell Bungalows
Inception Design Cell

Exterior View

Inception Design Cell
Inception Design Cell
Inception Design Cell

This boundary wall design with its sophisticated style can complement any contemporary house. The professionals have combined stone walls with metal fence to create an unmatched exterior façade. Also, the neutral colours used for the boundary seamlessly blend with the rest of the house.

What are some small bedroom design and storage ideas for Indian homes?
Which of these designs will you pick for your home? Respond in the comments.


