20 designs of boundaries and fences to protect your home in style

Protecting a home is something that should be given priority, especially since the present scenario makes it a necessity. However,there’s no need to be overdramatic when designing boundaries and fences. They should protect a home, define the limit of one’s property and provide privacy,but this doesn’t mean that they can’t look beautiful too!

You can get creative while designing a fence or boundary for your house. Keep in mind that it is an element that the neighbours andpassers-by see when they view the home from the street, so it has to look good.

In this ideabook, we show you 20 designs of boundaries andfences so you can choose the one you feel will protect as well as beautify yourhome.