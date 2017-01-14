7 great garden ideas that fit anywhere

Do you feel that living in an apartment prevents you from having a lovely garden on your balcony or terrace? Well, you can think again, because even with limited square footage, you can create a gorgeous green patch that is beautifully decorated with plants and flowers.

We’ve compiled this ideabook for garden lovers who dream of starting a small, but charming garden in their apartment, so if you are one of them, take a look at these ideas for inspiration and get started with creating your own.