15 Dining room and living room decorating ideas

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Dining roomTables
Loading admin actions …

When designing or renovating your house you can experiment widely with the living room and dining hall considering that these are used a lot by the family members. We highly recommend playing with colours, patterns, and furnishings to make the room stand out from the usual. 

Below are 15 amazing ideas to brighten up your living room and dining hall with the best of designs and decor concepts.

1. Simplicity is evergreen

Living Room Moda Interiors Modern living room
Moda Interiors

Living Room

Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors

If you want to keep things simple including the decor and furnishings in your house, then this living room in the picture here will help you get inspired. The room is furnished with a simple sofa set and table, while the wooden wall behind the TV and wood cutting panel on the adjacent wall does all the work to beautify the room.

2. The royal factor

Chic Living Room homify Eclectic style living room
homify

Chic Living Room

homify
homify
homify

The living room in the image looks absolutely royal with the combination of navy blue walls, white furniture, and grey curtains. The chandelier with a golden rim gives an edge to the overall look of the room.

3. Open living room

Open plan living room GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

Open plan living room

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

Keep your living room open like in the image to make it look larger and spacious. The red cushions and brown wall panel blend beautifully with the complete atmosphere.

​4. Experiment with your ideas

Beautiful Living Room Interiors, 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.

Beautiful Living Room Interiors

3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.

The living room in the image might look packed with lot of features, but then all the features merge flawlessly together making the place look exotic. The textured ceiling, wooden paneling, and wise use lighting bring the space to life.

​5. Go with white

Dining Room Versalhes homify
homify

Dining Room Versalhes

homify
homify
homify

Normally we see dining rooms in shades of brown or a mix of white and black. But take the less travelled road and try an all white look for your dining room like in the picture.

​6. Add sophistication with grey tones

Contemporary Living Room Furniture Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

Contemporary Living Room Furniture

Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

The living room in the image speaks loudly of elegance but in style. The black and white colour theme clubbed with a dash of grey on the TV cabinet, ceiling, and window wall, make the perfect soothing ambience to relax after a long day.


​7. Play with the color pallette

living room homify
homify

living room

homify
homify
homify

This living room in the picture is an ideal example of using the colour pallette widely yet limiting it wisely. The wooden slab with spray of purple with the yellow sofa and the lamp in the corner bring all the brightness to the place. In fact, instead of a big table in the centre, small round tables with black edges, look trendy and exclusive.

​8. Choose turquoise

Living Room Wall Paper Ghar360
Ghar360

Living Room Wall Paper

Ghar360
Ghar360
Ghar360

Turquoise is the new blue and suits every part of the house, be it bedroom, drawing room, or even kitchen. In the image here, turquoise is clubbed with florescent yellow in the cushions and a matching striped wallpaper in the living room, giving it a fresh look.

​9. Conservatory style dining area

Dining NSI DESIGN LTD Modern dining room
NSI DESIGN LTD

Dining

NSI DESIGN LTD
NSI DESIGN LTD
NSI DESIGN LTD

What more could you ask for if you get to dine amidst nature. Check the image where black though is a dominant color, but is gracefully balanced out with the white surroundings.

10. ​Try abstract tones

Dining Room Designs, design56
design56

Dining Room Designs

design56
design56
design56

The dining room in the image is furnished with the just the basic things but yet speaks aloud of style. The long back of the chairs, artistic chandelier, and partly textured wall looks totally welcoming.

11. ​Pastel shades

Dining Lujansphotography Modern dining room
Lujansphotography

Dining

Lujansphotography
Lujansphotography
Lujansphotography

The combination of black cutlery and table runner with all white dining table and pastel shades curtains in the image make the dining hall look stunning. Contact an expert to get more ideas on the same.

​12. Open spaces look better

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall, Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

The dining area in the image is an extension to the living room through the concept of open space and looks absolutely amazing. Plus, the lighting with the flower pot and the blue bottle add the perfect colour to the ambience.

13. ​Elegant furnishings

Living Room Renovation, Orkun Indere Interiors
Orkun Indere Interiors

Living Room Renovation

Orkun Indere Interiors
Orkun Indere Interiors
Orkun Indere Interiors

The dining area in the image looks one which comes straight out from a top class house. The chandelier, the exotic dining table, and the bronze poles dividing the dining room and the living area make the room look marvellous.

​14. Wooden flooring

Luxury Finished Family Room homify Classic style living room
homify

Luxury Finished Family Room

homify
homify
homify

With wooden flooring in the dining room, vintage chandeliers, and white full length windows, the dining room in the image looks completely stylish despite the simple dining table.

​15. Open kitchen and dining room

Dining room Perfect Stays Modern dining room
Perfect Stays

Dining room

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Combining your dining room with an open kitchen not only expands the space but also eases the dining. The image however, shows kitchen, dining room, and the living room all under one roof and it surely looks super.

If the ideas above have inspired you, check the ideabook here for more inspiration.

A vibrant and elegant Mumbai home
Which one of these pictures inspired you the most?


Discover home inspiration!

