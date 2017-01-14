Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 Small bathrooms inspired by stone and wood

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Casa JC - Cond. Retiro do Chalé, CAMILA FERREIRA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES CAMILA FERREIRA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Country style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

The bathroom is one of the most basic rooms of any home, and also of daily life. Probably many of us at some point in our lives wished to have a large bathroom where we can carry out our activities calmly while we enjoy the aesthetics. However, new architectural trends have been designing ever smaller houses and bathrooms as well. Fortunately, a small bathroom is not synonymous with an ugly bathroom. 

There are many ways to make bathrooms look bigger and more comfortable, and one of them is choosing the right materials. Basically the trick is using the right materials for the walls decorating the bathroom without having to add elements to the space. Today, we are going to demonstrate how stones and wood can be used in a small bathrooms through some pictures from our professionals at homify. We're sure you'll find something you like here. 

More freshness, less space

homify Rustic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The main advantage of the stone is that it manages to give a fresh and renewed look to the space. Just what we need to start the day, or to relax while we are in the shower. In addition, the wood adds a warm touch that makes the design look cosy.

Natural design

residencia, bello diseño! bello diseño! Eclectic style bathroom
bello diseño!

bello diseño!
bello diseño!
bello diseño!

Another advantage of wood and stone is that nature endows each trunk and each rock with a unique design which is almost impossible to repeat. This is why by using stone and wood in your bathroom, you can have a unique looking bathroom without much effort.

Simple elegance

residencia, bello diseño! bello diseño! Eclectic style bathroom
bello diseño!

bello diseño!
bello diseño!
bello diseño!

Both stone and wood can be found in light and dark tones, allowing you to use them to create a base environment with neutral colors or to add contrasting details with stronger tones. Simple elegance is not hard to achieve with stone and wood. 

The right light

residencia, bello diseño! bello diseño! Eclectic style bathroom
bello diseño!

bello diseño!
bello diseño!
bello diseño!

The clear shades of wood such as pine, ash or birch and those of stones like river stone, slab or pink quarry help you to brighten spaces better and make them fresher. The right light can make a world of difference too. 

Customise

residencia, bello diseño! bello diseño! Eclectic style bathroom
bello diseño!

bello diseño!
bello diseño!
bello diseño!

The presence of wood is usually very strong so you do not need to add too much on the walls or your furniture to achieve a cosy look. It will suffice with some small details to make the space look warmer. 

Combine styles

residencia, bello diseño! bello diseño! Eclectic style bathroom
bello diseño!

bello diseño!
bello diseño!
bello diseño!

It does not matter if you have chosen a rustic or modern style, you can always combine styles and create something completely new and original. Wood and stone are very versatile materials and can combine with everything. 


Unique textures and patterns

Cosy bathroom Hart Design and Construction Country style bathroom
Hart Design and Construction

Cosy bathroom

Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction

As mentioned above wood and stone have unique textures and patterns which can also help to customise the spaces and define certain areas of the  bathroom without adding walls or extra items. 

Country style

Casa da Floresta, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Country style bathroom
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

The country style is characterised by a representation of the cabins and includes natural and light materials. Essentially, the country style is trying to reproduce the atmosphere of the countryside in the rooms. If you want a bathroom with this style, wood and stone are your best choice for materials. 

Lightweight designs

Casa JC - Cond. Retiro do Chalé, CAMILA FERREIRA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES CAMILA FERREIRA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Country style bathroom
CAMILA FERREIRA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

CAMILA FERREIRA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
CAMILA FERREIRA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
CAMILA FERREIRA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

The lightness of a design does not refer to the weight of the elements but to the visual weight it causes. A design that is too dense makes you feel trapped and overwhelmed, while lightweight designs give you comfort and relaxation. Pictured here we see a perfect example of a lightweight design which has many elements to it but is still nice to see.

Smart

Cases Singulars de l'Empordà - Tras Samària 14, Pals, TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño Rustic style bathroom
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

Wood can also be an elegant material with the proper sanding and sealant leaving the surfaces completely smooth. For stones, it will usually suffice if you use cold tones. And to give the final touch do not forget to add adequate lighting.

Artificial coatings

Беседка в поселке Ропша, Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Rustic style bathroom
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

Somethings that we must take into account when designing the bathroom are the humidity factors to which the materials will be exposed. However, there is now the option of choosing artificial coatings that look similar to natural materials but are more resistant and easy to install. 

Wooden beams

TAQ, Espais Duals Espais Duals Rustic style bathroom
Espais Duals

Espais Duals
Espais Duals
Espais Duals

If you have a small space you need to make the most of every inch, including the centimeters of the ceiling. So, you could use wooden beams to decorate your bathroom without having to occupy space, and achieve a rustic and very cosy atmosphere at the same time. 

Countertops and coatings

Restauración de masia guardando la esencia de los años, Puigdesens fusteria interiorisme Puigdesens fusteria interiorisme Rustic style bathroom
Puigdesens fusteria interiorisme

Puigdesens fusteria interiorisme
Puigdesens fusteria interiorisme
Puigdesens fusteria interiorisme

Another advantage of wood and stone is that they are very sturdy, economical, easy to get and even easier to maintain, so they work perfectly like liners for countertops or walls.

The stone slab

Gäste-WC, Boddenberg Boddenberg Country style bathroom
Boddenberg

Boddenberg
Boddenberg
Boddenberg

The stone slab is one of the most used because it gives us an elegant appearance with its texture and colours at an affordable price and with the advantage that it can be integrated anywhere. This is an excellent idea for those with a tight budget. 

Smooth surfaces

APPARTAMENTO A PALERMO - 2013, Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Modern bathroom
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione

Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione

Finally, we show you another of the combinations you can create with stone and wood to reduce their textures, leaving surfaces almost smooth and making your bathroom look very elegant, beautiful and fresh. 

We hope this guide has left you more confident about how to use stone and wood in your bathroom. For more bathroom inspiration, have a look at 10 modern toilet designs

7 great garden ideas that fit anywhere
Which bathroom design inspired by stone and wood did you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks