15 Small bathrooms inspired by stone and wood

The bathroom is one of the most basic rooms of any home, and also of daily life. Probably many of us at some point in our lives wished to have a large bathroom where we can carry out our activities calmly while we enjoy the aesthetics. However, new architectural trends have been designing ever smaller houses and bathrooms as well. Fortunately, a small bathroom is not synonymous with an ugly bathroom.

There are many ways to make bathrooms look bigger and more comfortable, and one of them is choosing the right materials. Basically the trick is using the right materials for the walls decorating the bathroom without having to add elements to the space. Today, we are going to demonstrate how stones and wood can be used in a small bathrooms through some pictures from our professionals at homify. We're sure you'll find something you like here.