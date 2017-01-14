15 Small bathrooms inspired by stone and wood

The bathroom is one of the most basic rooms of any home, and also of daily life. Probably many of us at some point in our lives wished to have a large bathroom where we can carry out our activities calmly while we enjoy the aesthetics. However, new architectural trends have been designing ever smaller houses and bathrooms as well. Fortunately, a small bathroom is not synonymous with an ugly bathroom.
There are many ways to make bathrooms look bigger and more comfortable, and one of them is choosing the right materials. Basically the trick is using the right materials for the walls decorating the bathroom without having to add elements to the space. Today, we are going to demonstrate how stones and wood can be used in a small bathrooms through some pictures from our professionals at homify. We're sure you'll find something you like here.
The main advantage of the stone is that it manages to give a fresh and renewed look to the space. Just what we need to start the day, or to relax while we are in the shower. In addition, the wood adds a warm touch that makes the design look cosy.
Another advantage of wood and stone is that nature endows each trunk and each rock with a unique design which is almost impossible to repeat. This is why by using stone and wood in your bathroom, you can have a unique looking bathroom without much effort.
Both stone and wood can be found in light and dark tones, allowing you to use them to create a base environment with neutral colors or to add contrasting details with stronger tones. Simple elegance is not hard to achieve with stone and wood.
The clear shades of wood such as pine, ash or birch and those of stones like river stone, slab or pink quarry help you to brighten spaces better and make them fresher. The right light can make a world of difference too.
The presence of wood is usually very strong so you do not need to add too much on the walls or your furniture to achieve a cosy look. It will suffice with some small details to make the space look warmer.
It does not matter if you have chosen a rustic or modern style, you can always combine styles and create something completely new and original. Wood and stone are very versatile materials and can combine with everything.
As mentioned above wood and stone have unique textures and patterns which can also help to customise the spaces and define certain areas of the bathroom without adding walls or extra items.
The country style is characterised by a representation of the cabins and includes natural and light materials. Essentially, the country style is trying to reproduce the atmosphere of the countryside in the rooms. If you want a bathroom with this style, wood and stone are your best choice for materials.
The lightness of a design does not refer to the weight of the elements but to the visual weight it causes. A design that is too dense makes you feel trapped and overwhelmed, while lightweight designs give you comfort and relaxation. Pictured here we see a perfect example of a lightweight design which has many elements to it but is still nice to see.
Wood can also be an elegant material with the proper sanding and sealant leaving the surfaces completely smooth. For stones, it will usually suffice if you use cold tones. And to give the final touch do not forget to add adequate lighting.
Somethings that we must take into account when designing the bathroom are the humidity factors to which the materials will be exposed. However, there is now the option of choosing artificial coatings that look similar to natural materials but are more resistant and easy to install.
If you have a small space you need to make the most of every inch, including the centimeters of the ceiling. So, you could use wooden beams to decorate your bathroom without having to occupy space, and achieve a rustic and very cosy atmosphere at the same time.
Another advantage of wood and stone is that they are very sturdy, economical, easy to get and even easier to maintain, so they work perfectly like liners for countertops or walls.
The stone slab is one of the most used because it gives us an elegant appearance with its texture and colours at an affordable price and with the advantage that it can be integrated anywhere. This is an excellent idea for those with a tight budget.
Finally, we show you another of the combinations you can create with stone and wood to reduce their textures, leaving surfaces almost smooth and making your bathroom look very elegant, beautiful and fresh.
We hope this guide has left you more confident about how to use stone and wood in your bathroom.