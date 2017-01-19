A beautiful and well protected house for the Indian family

Today, we will take you on the tour of a house, which will inspire you both on the inside as well as outside. Rendered by the architects at Canatelli Arquitetura E Design, it comes with lovely lush gardens, interesting materials, and flaunts beautiful textures. You will also love the way the interiors connect with the outdoors. This elegant and practical home is sure to give you ideas for your Indian project as well.
Rendered in white and composed of modern volumes, this house features solid boundary walls and metal gates which ensure privacy adequately. Ornamental bushes along the boundary wall add colour and life to the austere facade.
A lively clump of green bushes add loads of charm to the white boundary wall and metal entrance gate. The smoothness of the gate and wall are in sharp contrast with the stone-lined pavement.
Equipped with a graceful stone floor to prevent slippage and tall plants along the boundary wall, the indoor garden looks cosy and gorgeous. Lush grass and verdant shrubs make this a very tranquil space.
Sliding glass windows allow the interior of the house to connect stylishly with the garden. Modern blinds ensure privacy when required.
The elegant stone-clad column of the facade contrasts the glass windows as well as the concrete walls for a unique look. The wooden frames of the windows contribute to the exciting material mix as well, and offer warmth.
The main door of the house is wooden, warm, elegant and features a long, sleek handle in chrome.
The porch is small but protects visitors from sun and rain. Also note the brilliant texture of the wall to the right and how it contrasts the smoothness of concrete elsewhere.
The rustic stone floor of the garage creates a perfectly harmonious look with the smooth walls and the textured structure next to the entrance.
An open plan layout ensures that the living and dining space merge seamlessly with each other and visually open up to the garden outside. These areas stay bright and comfy throughout the day. The soft neutral hues of the interior get a dash of warmth from the wooden elements.
The burnt beige wallpaper with subtle circular patterns makes the dining area very sophisticated and complements the plush rug too. A wooden table surrounded by black leather chairs promises pleasurable mealtimes under a bold black lamp.
