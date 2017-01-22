9 clever tricks to save space in small kitchens

The kitchen is often the heart of a home, especially when it comes to Indian homes. It is a functional space and therefore it should be efficient. However, more often than not kitchens are filled with clutter which take up precious space, leaving very little space for efficiency.
An efficient kitchen space can save a lot of time and money if you think about it. Today, we are here to help you manage your kitchen space by offering you some really cool ideas for saving space in the kitchen and making it more efficient. We hope it will make your kitchen even more functional, more harmonious and certainly much more beautiful.
The first thing you need to do to manage a kitchen is to keep it as clean as possible. Organise all horizontal space as a work area with the fewest possible things and avoid excessive decoration. Organising the kitchen utensils can also save a lot of space. You probably won't realise the huge difference it will make until you do it.
If you have a relatively small kitchen you might wonder how you can organise everything when you do not have the space. Well, use your imagination, some tools and use the least expected place for everything to be organised. Many times standard furniture only meets a need, but there are places that can still be used like underneath surfaces and spaces behind furniture. Be creative and try to occupy all spaces.
Believe it or not, do not settle for buying the cheapest pot or the most beautiful knives. Do some research and ask a salesperson about the quality of their products. There are very good things that we can find at very low cost. Better to invest in something of good quality, than to spend many times on something that will last you very little. Wood and stainless steel will always be our allies in that sense.
If you don't have a big budget to invest in the design of your kitchen you can always improvise and make your own organiser. Pictured here we see a simple idea for a kitchen organiser—a basic wooden shelf with a railing attached to it with hooks so you can hang your pots, pans and kitchen utensils. Never underestimate the power of a simple handmade organiser that can make your kitchen the neat efficient space you've always dreamed of.
When buying your kitchen, your electric oven, even your sinks and microwaves, always opt for appliances integrated with the furniture as it saves a lot of space. This is an excellent idea for people with small kitchen spaces and it also looks brilliantly modern.
Don't forget to pay attention to colour as it's vital in design matters, and has a great impact on saving space. The trick is to stick to light colours or use bright colours sparsely. A good coat of paint will also take care of your walls and protect them from moisture which is the main factor of deterioration. Last but not least, a bit of colour can give lots of life to the interior of your kitchen.
Another helpful tip is to invest in good materials for the interior of your kitchen. It's always better to invest in quality materials first rather than going for the cheapest as it will cost you more time and money in the long run. For example, the surfaces of natural wood or stainless steel are beautiful elements that will bring aesthetics and durability to your kitchen.
Kitchen range hoods are definitely one of the best inventions of our time and anyone who can afford it should have one. A kitchen range hood is actually the vital lung that allows your kitchen work area to last a lot longer. It removes odors and prevents the humidity and the heat from affecting the kitchen surfaces too much. We consider the kitchen range hood a star artifact in the kitchen!
Natural light will always be a positive contribution to the interior of a kitchen, first because it avoids the growth of bacteria. In addition, windows offer natural ventilation and certainly are a beautiful element to consider when designing your kitchen. If you can make large windows for your kitchen, now is the time! If not, add some mood lights to your kitchen to give a glow.
We hope you've found some inspiration from these ideas for your kitchen. If you want more tips like these for your kitchen, have a look at dynamic kitchen ideas.