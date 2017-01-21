How to create a desert garden of your dream

The word garden brings back the beautiful memories of lush

green lawns, colorful flowers, chirping birds and life outdoors. But maintaining it in today’s busy life, takes all the enthusiasm away. Building a dream garden and then maintaining it is a full-time job. Weeding, planting, watering the plants, cleaning the garden, fertilizing the soil… it is a task. In the hustle-bustle of our life, garden has taken the backseat. Isn’t it?

Well not anymore!

In this ideabook, we will help you to build a low maintenance garden or rather a desert garden. Desert garden… ?” Does it sound oxymoron to you or it has surprised you? Well then it is time to push away the images of barren lands and sand dunes out of your mind. A beautiful vibrant desert gardens full of life and lively plants can exist. The only thing you need is some knowledge of it and a little planning for it.

Let’s take a tour of some beautiful desert gardens and in the journey we will inform and educate you about how to create a lively, functional, low maintenance and water requirement garden for your home.