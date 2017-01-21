How to create a desert garden of your dream

The word garden brings back the beautiful memories of lush
green lawns, colorful flowers, chirping birds and life outdoors. But maintaining it in today’s busy life, takes all the enthusiasm away. Building a dream garden and then maintaining it is a full-time job. Weeding, planting, watering the plants, cleaning the garden, fertilizing the soil… it is a task. In the hustle-bustle of our life, garden has taken the backseat. Isn’t it?
Well not anymore!
In this ideabook, we will help you to build a low maintenance garden or rather a desert garden. Desert garden… ?” Does it sound oxymoron to you or it has surprised you? Well then it is time to push away the images of barren lands and sand dunes out of your mind. A beautiful vibrant desert gardens full of life and lively plants can exist. The only thing you need is some knowledge of it and a little planning for it.
Let’s take a tour of some beautiful desert gardens and in the journey we will inform and educate you about how to create a lively, functional, low maintenance and water requirement garden for your home.
A desert garden is build mainly by using plants and stones. Prepare a design of how you want the garden to look in the space you have. Let loose you imagination! Big or small it hardly matters. It depends on your creativity and the right knowledge to prepare the ground. How to do it? Simple, just read on…
The first step is to thoroughly clean the ground of every weed from its root. Make sure that the area you have selected for the desert garden is perfectly smooth and clean. Even remove the stones that you will not be using.
Cover the garden area with sand, very fine gravel or mix the soil with some material that allows it to remain aerated. Use this step to remove any remaining roots or herbs. Remember that the desert garden doesn’t need much water. In fact, the ground should be prepared for the water to drain off easily. Once the soil is ready with proper drainage, level the ground according to your design.
Once the soil is ready, conduct a soil test or get it done by experts to determine the nutrients available in your soil. Fertilize it to increase the quality of natural soil to create optimum growing conditions.
Place a porous fabric: The porous fabric is a special type of garden cloths that will allow water to pass through it easily. Cover the soil you have prepared with this porous fabric and fix the fabric properly. This covering serves to settle the stones that will be put on it. Now place the small stones of different textures, sizes and color on the porous fabric. We suggest you to use white, brown or sand color stones and avoid dark-colored stones or materials when paving a desert garden, since it will absorb the heat of the sun and make the garden even warmer. With the stones make a trail or define the area where you have planned to do the plantation.
If you love the green cover and want it in your desert garden too, use synthetic or artificial grass in place of natural lawns that require a lot of water.
Once you are done with the preparation of the soil, the lawn and the outline of the garden, it’s time to concentrate on the design part and in giving the aesthetic touch to the garden. Let’s start with the stones. Choose large stones and place them wherever you like, but preferably to cover the small stones that lie beneath.
There are several options of the desert plants available; chose it according to your taste and the size of your garden. There are many varieties of succulents, trees and drought-resistant plants available that grow well in a desert environment. But it is important to group plants according to its irrigation needs. It will help in the maintenance.
Think of desert plants and the first thing that comes to mind is cactus. It is a group of succulent plant that is easily available in many varieties. The choice of plants is important. Check when you buy the plants whether they are really adapted to live in the conditions of your garden. Generally the succulent plants require strong sunlight to survive. Also there are many plants that need a little shade to grow better. Do some researches before you invest.
We suggest you to plant some desert rose or bougainvillea to give color to your garden. It will look beautiful!
Once you have decided on the plants, now it is time to sow them. How to do it with porous fabrics and stones in place? No problem! Just remove the pebbles and clear the places where you are going to plant, cut the fabric, put the roots of the plants and then cover it again. Isn’t it simple? Your garden is almost ready.
The main expense in this garden is in the investment you make to create it. Maintaining it is really easy and inexpensive. All you have to do is refurbish it once a year and water it fortnightly in summer and as and when required in winters. In monsoon… well.
If you do not have space in the outdoors or you live in an apartment with no space for garden, still you dream to have a garden; this mini desert garden on a tray is just for you.
Create your own desert garden and share it with us. We are waiting for it!