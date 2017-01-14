Your browser is out-of-date.

21 Ideas to renovate your home that cost under Rupees 500

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Industrial Loft, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. Industrial style kitchen
Sometimes, we end up spending too much on renovating our homes. But the truth is, even small changes can bring about big changes in the look and feel of your home. In this book of ideas we present 21 simple solutions that can help you change your home at pocket friendly prices. Follow our ideas and you will see that you can change your home and save at the same time.

1. Fix LED lights at the base of the furniture

Kitchen DDWH Architects Modern kitchen
DDWH Architects

Kitchen

DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects

A system of LED lights under furniture will guarantee a fabulous lighting without much effort, enriching the house with character and personality.

2. Clean and disinfect the bathroom tiles

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sometimes all that your bathroom may need is a little cleaning! Polish the tiles and remove whatever little grime is left on them for a shiny new bathroom!

3. Decorate usefully

Natural Rope Knot Door Stop homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

Natural Rope Knot Door Stop

homify
homify
homify

Often, we run the risk of banging into furniture when and doors of our homes. This problem is easily solved through objects like shown in the image. Decorate your home but with things you will need.

4. Change the doormat!

Upper Park, Loughton, Boscolo Boscolo Windows & doors Doors
Boscolo

Upper Park, Loughton

Boscolo
Boscolo
Boscolo

You can create excitement in your life with things as trivial as a doormat! Bring in a colour code or place door mats that would complement the rest of the décor in your home.

5. Take care of your doors

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished Modern Doors Ltd Windows & doors Doors Engineered Wood Wood effect
Modern Doors Ltd

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished

Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd

Doors and windows of your home need care not to deteriorate over time and always be in perfect working order. Lubricate the joints so that opening and closing your doors is easy. Besides, rough joints can harm your doors in the long run.

6. Protect your furniture

Living Room, Lights & Shades Studios Lights & Shades Studios Modern living room
Lights & Shades Studios

Living Room

Lights & Shades Studios
Lights &amp; Shades Studios
Lights & Shades Studios

If your furniture legs don’t have bushes attached to them, then protect them from damage by covering them. Furniture last longer when you protect them. Likewise, cover your chairs and sofas before placing any decorative items on them.


7. Protect the leather on your sofas

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile
homify

homify
homify
homify

The sofas are among the furnishings that wear out more easily because of the extensive use they are subjected to on a daily basis. More so if your sofa is made of leather. Keep your leather furniture looking new by waxing them frequently.

8. Creativity on the walls

ABC for the Spelling Bee, Black homify Scandinavian style walls & floors
homify

ABC for the Spelling Bee, Black

homify
homify
homify

Are you bored of your walls? Are you tired of that old picture frame but don’t know how to replace it? Try using stencils and attractive stickers to decorate your walls without spending a fortune of them.

9. Hooks that are practical and original

homify HouseholdHomewares
homify

homify
homify
homify

Use simple and practical walls to redecorate your home without much effort. Hooks allow you to redraw the geography and appearance of a wall without spending much.

10. Just clean up!

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Some homes look aged and boring just because of lack of maintenance. Polish your flooring and clean up a bit. Rearrange your furniture for a fresh look.

11. Get your home some flowers!

Ceramic Cactus Vases rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration
rigby & mac

Ceramic Cactus Vases

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

Fresh flowers are the most simple and low cost solution that will allow you to give a natural and lively touch to the rooms of your home without having to invest impossible figures.

12. Stencils for walls

Hand drawn flower (pack 1) wall stickers Vinyl Impression Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Vinyl Impression

Hand drawn flower (pack 1) wall stickers

Vinyl Impression
Vinyl Impression
Vinyl Impression

The stencils are an easy and impactful solution to decorate the walls of the house and in particular, as we see, the walls of the bedroom.

13. Renew the lighting in your home

Open Plan 1st floor Living room Imperfect Interiors
Imperfect Interiors

Open Plan 1st floor Living room

Imperfect Interiors
Imperfect Interiors
Imperfect Interiors

As mentioned at the beginning of this Book of Ideas, lighting is crucial for the house. But you do not have to spend too much on lighting. Instead, get beautiful lamps and chandeliers made of humble paper. They are affordable and look cute!

14. Organise your closets better

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

homify
homify
homify

The cabinets are a key part of interior design. They make sure your things are organised and beautiful the house. If you have unused space, then make them functional with a few tweaks as shown.

15. The laundry basket

Tricks laundry basket homify BathroomStorage Wood-Plastic Composite Blue laundry basket,blue,woven,stylish,bathroom
homify

Tricks laundry basket

homify
homify
homify

A very useful feature is the laundry basket, functional and decorative object at the same time. Get yourself a pocket friendly but eye catchy ones that could make an entire corner look pretty.

16. Order and cleanliness

Bare bulb fabric flex light An Artful Life HouseholdHomewares
An Artful Life

Bare bulb fabric flex light

An Artful Life
An Artful Life
An Artful Life

The key to a cool looking home is often to keep it clean and keep. Too often we think that the only way is to replace some items is by buying new ones. Sometimes you just have to keep your home and in order to give your house a better look.

17. Dust your carpets

​UNA STORIA POP, StudioG StudioG Modern houses
StudioG

StudioG
StudioG
StudioG

The carpets are perfect complements for the living room, the bedroom, the bathroom or the entrance. But they are also one of the decorative elements that suffer most by dirt and wear. Keep your carpets looking new by regularly dusting them. You could also try special carpet conditioners.

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

18. Attention to the kitchen

Kitchen with range cooker Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Kitchen units
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Kitchen with range cooker

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

The kitchen is undoubtedly the most important place in your home. Daily attention is required to keep the kitchen looking good. Invest in cleaning products and accessories necessary to have a well-maintained kitchen.

Checkout space saving solution for smart kitchen here.

19. Aromatherapy for your home

Industrial Loft, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. Industrial style kitchen
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

Smells play an important role in your well-being and the general hygiene of your home. Use air fresheners to keep your home smelling fresh and pleasant. It is better if you use natural air fresheners in the place of artificial & invasive ones.

20. Paint your shelves too!

Tomado Floor Standing Shelves, Diagonal Furniture Diagonal Furniture Study/officeStorage
Diagonal Furniture

Tomado Floor Standing Shelves

Diagonal Furniture
Diagonal Furniture
Diagonal Furniture

Paint your shelves and bookcases and your entire room could come alive. Not just the walls, but the whole room could get a fresh lease of life if you paint the shelves and niches.

21. Change your picture frames

HAM Screen Prints, HAM HAM ArtworkPictures & paintings
HAM

HAM Screen Prints

HAM
HAM
HAM

Another affordable way to decorate the house is to change the picture frames, pictures and posters. Hang your favourite images with new picture frames to change the appearance of the walls of your home.

20 pictures of small staircases for your home
We hope you liked the 21 Pocket friendly ideas to renovate your home. Try them and share your comments.


