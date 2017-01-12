Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Impressive ideas for the entrance of your home

homify Modern houses
As we all know, first impressions can make lasting memories. This is why the entrance to your home is so important. Not only does the entrance of a home leave a lasting impression, it also welcomes people into your home. Who doesn't want a warm welcome anyway? 

This listicle offers some guidance and ideas on how to transform the entrance to your home. There are simple ideas for every budget and various styles to choose from. Whether you have a small or large facade, we are quite sure you will find something suitable. Let's browse through these pictures from our professionals at homify now shall we? 

Make your entrance pop!

Casa WW , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Modern houses
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

If you want an entrance that pops, find a way to make it stand out literally like the picture here. Pictured here we see a large entrance with a shiny white tiled floor, a pair of steps leading to the main door, and a lateral garden that stands out with its wooden pergolas and wall clad in stone enhanced with sensational lighting. 

Frame the door

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

One of the easiest ways to make your entrance pop is to frame the main door. Pictured here we see a wooden door with a thick shiny white frame that stands out against the natural stone wall. The boxy lamp suspended from the ceiling also adds to the detail of the entrance while mimicking the angular shapes present in the surroundings. 

Use natural elements

Residencia Olinalá, Local 10 Arquitectura Local 10 Arquitectura Modern houses Concrete
Local 10 Arquitectura

Local 10 Arquitectura
Local 10 Arquitectura
Local 10 Arquitectura

Using natural elements such as wood and stone can add a rustic touch to your entrance while livening it up a bit. If you're on a tight budget, you can even collect natural materials free of charge and use them to decorate the entrance to your home. 

Use a variety of materials

庭を楽しみながら暮らす家, アトリエグローカル一級建築士事務所 アトリエグローカル一級建築士事務所 Country style houses
アトリエグローカル一級建築士事務所

アトリエグローカル一級建築士事務所
アトリエグローカル一級建築士事務所
アトリエグローカル一級建築士事務所

Many times entrances tend to be boring and lack luster because of the uniformity of the materials used. Using a variety of materials for the gate, doors and fences of the entrance can make your home look more interesting. Pictured here we can see that a simple wooden frame has been added to the metal gate structure. What a creative way to change the facade of a house right? 

Create a minimalist garden

Casa JM, CDR CONSTRUCTORA CDR CONSTRUCTORA Modern houses
CDR CONSTRUCTORA

CDR CONSTRUCTORA
CDR CONSTRUCTORA
CDR CONSTRUCTORA

Our busy lifestyles often leave us with very little time to tend to gardens which is one reason why some facades can look so cold and uninviting. It's amazing how a few plants can make a world of difference for your entrance. The trick is to use low maintenance plants that don't require much attention. Making a stone garden with cactus is one low maintenance garden idea. Pictured here we see a minimalist garden accompanying the driveway. 

Use a wooden pergola to frame the entrance

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

In the same way that you use frames to enhance photographs, you can use frames to enhance the entrance of your home. Pictured here we see a dark wooden pergola being used to frame the entrance and add a striking contrast to the white walls. 


Make use of glass

homify Tropical style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Glass is one of the most aesthetically stylish materials you can use for an entrance. We love it because it creates an open feeling, almost as if there weren't doors at all. It also allows you to see through so it creates the illusion of more space and connects different spaces. Glass definitely looks pretty but it can be expensive to cover a large area with glass, so we suggest mixing it up a little with other materials such as concrete, wood or stone. 

Create a tropical garden

homify Tropical style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Plants have a magical way of bringing life to any space so why not the entrance. One sure fire way of making an impressive entrance is to create a lush tropical garden with brightly coloured flowers and exotic foliage. You can even grow banana trees and other fruit trees so that your tropical garden is not purely just aesthetics, but functional as well. 

Try a stainless steel gate

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

If you prefer the clean shiny look with a hint of the industrial design style, try a stainless steel gate like the one pictured here. We particularly like the design of this gate as it integrates some natural patterns like the bamboo which allows light through and creates interesting shadows.

Clad walls in stone

Casa Ax4, ROKA Arquitectos ROKA Arquitectos Minimalist houses Ceramic Wood effect
ROKA Arquitectos

ROKA Arquitectos
ROKA Arquitectos
ROKA Arquitectos

One of our favourite ways of creating a warm welcome is to clad the walls at the entrance of the home with natural stone. You can use a variety of hues and textures to make it more interesting. Adding the right lighting can also enhance the cosy rustic look. 

We hope you've managed to gather some suitable ideas for the entrance of your home. For more inspiration on facades, have a look at 20 facade designs of homes built with tiny budgets

Which of these impressive ideas for the entrance of a home did you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


