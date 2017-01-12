10 Impressive ideas for the entrance of your home

As we all know, first impressions can make lasting memories. This is why the entrance to your home is so important. Not only does the entrance of a home leave a lasting impression, it also welcomes people into your home. Who doesn't want a warm welcome anyway?
This listicle offers some guidance and ideas on how to transform the entrance to your home. There are simple ideas for every budget and various styles to choose from. Whether you have a small or large facade, we are quite sure you will find something suitable. Let's browse through these pictures from our professionals at homify now shall we?
If you want an entrance that pops, find a way to make it stand out literally like the picture here. Pictured here we see a large entrance with a shiny white tiled floor, a pair of steps leading to the main door, and a lateral garden that stands out with its wooden pergolas and wall clad in stone enhanced with sensational lighting.
One of the easiest ways to make your entrance pop is to frame the main door. Pictured here we see a wooden door with a thick shiny white frame that stands out against the natural stone wall. The boxy lamp suspended from the ceiling also adds to the detail of the entrance while mimicking the angular shapes present in the surroundings.
Using natural elements such as wood and stone can add a rustic touch to your entrance while livening it up a bit. If you're on a tight budget, you can even collect natural materials free of charge and use them to decorate the entrance to your home.
Many times entrances tend to be boring and lack luster because of the uniformity of the materials used. Using a variety of materials for the gate, doors and fences of the entrance can make your home look more interesting. Pictured here we can see that a simple wooden frame has been added to the metal gate structure. What a creative way to change the facade of a house right?
Our busy lifestyles often leave us with very little time to tend to gardens which is one reason why some facades can look so cold and uninviting. It's amazing how a few plants can make a world of difference for your entrance. The trick is to use low maintenance plants that don't require much attention. Making a stone garden with cactus is one low maintenance garden idea. Pictured here we see a minimalist garden accompanying the driveway.
In the same way that you use frames to enhance photographs, you can use frames to enhance the entrance of your home. Pictured here we see a dark wooden pergola being used to frame the entrance and add a striking contrast to the white walls.
Glass is one of the most aesthetically stylish materials you can use for an entrance. We love it because it creates an open feeling, almost as if there weren't doors at all. It also allows you to see through so it creates the illusion of more space and connects different spaces. Glass definitely looks pretty but it can be expensive to cover a large area with glass, so we suggest mixing it up a little with other materials such as concrete, wood or stone.
Plants have a magical way of bringing life to any space so why not the entrance. One sure fire way of making an impressive entrance is to create a lush tropical garden with brightly coloured flowers and exotic foliage. You can even grow banana trees and other fruit trees so that your tropical garden is not purely just aesthetics, but functional as well.
If you prefer the clean shiny look with a hint of the industrial design style, try a stainless steel gate like the one pictured here. We particularly like the design of this gate as it integrates some natural patterns like the bamboo which allows light through and creates interesting shadows.
One of our favourite ways of creating a warm welcome is to clad the walls at the entrance of the home with natural stone. You can use a variety of hues and textures to make it more interesting. Adding the right lighting can also enhance the cosy rustic look.
We hope you've managed to gather some suitable ideas for the entrance of your home. For more inspiration on facades, have a look at 20 facade designs of homes built with tiny budgets.