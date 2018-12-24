9 ingenious tips for saving money in your kitchen

Do you love jam for breakfast? Do you like pickled vegetables with your meals? Or a little bit of quince schnapps after dinner? You can have all this with harvested produce from your own garden that you can yourself at home. You get the bonus of not having canned foods filled with preservatives, meaning that they are much healthier for you. Once you have canned your jam or pickles, bind the can or jar with a nice loop and label it. They will add appeal and make great gifts too.

As you can see, simple yet clever tricks can help you save money in the kitchen. Start working on these tips and you will be pleasantly surprised by how much cash you save.