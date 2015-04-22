5 stunning sauna ideas for the home

A staple in Scandinavian homes and now a popular addition in homes around the world—saunas are fantastic inclusions for the modern family home. The reason behind their increasing popularity lies in their tremendous benefits to the body and mind. So what are some of the benefits of regular sauna usage? Proven benefits include: strengthening of the immune system, detoxifying the body, improved sleep, pain relief, helps reduce stress, and too many more to list.

At homify, we took it upon ourselves to compile a collection of the most outstanding in-home sauna designs we could find. Let us show you how a sauna can be a perfect fit in your home, and next thing you know you'll be soothing your body and spiritual state in no time.