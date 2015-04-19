6 amazing home spas

Lets finish off with something that will truly make your jaw drop. No this hasn't been photoshoped. This is the view from the stunning infinity pool and spa from the prestigious Hotel Villa Honegg. It's easy to imagine swimming in the turquoise waters of the infinity pool. Then after a couple of laps of the pool having a long session in the heated spa.

Looking for more amazing home additions? Take a look at the amazing decking that can be added to your home.

Outdoor decking ideas