6 ways to decorate with vintage art

At homify, we have noticed vintage artwork being applied more and more in modern home decoration. Why has it becomes so popular? Well, not only can using vintage artwork be a fun and creative way of decorating, but it can also bring a special emotion to a room. Art containing older items such as photos, product advertising, illustrated postcards, and other items, helps captures a sense of nostalgia, and brings a unique touch to a room.

The great thing about using vintage art is that it's incredibly easy to find something that will be perfect for almost any wall. Flea markets, second-hand shops, and specialised stores are filled with plenty of vintage items that can be used. For the D.I.Y types out there it could also be a great opportunity to make your own vintage artwork.