6 ways to decorate with vintage art

At homify, we have noticed vintage artwork being applied more and more in modern home decoration. Why has it becomes so popular? Well, not only can using vintage artwork be a fun and creative way of decorating, but it can also bring a special emotion to a room. Art containing older items such as photos, product advertising, illustrated postcards, and other items, helps captures a sense of nostalgia, and brings a unique touch to a room.
The great thing about using vintage art is that it's incredibly easy to find something that will be perfect for almost any wall. Flea markets, second-hand shops, and specialised stores are filled with plenty of vintage items that can be used. For the D.I.Y types out there it could also be a great opportunity to make your own vintage artwork.
Is there a more iconic woman from the 20th century than Marilyn Monroe? You'd be hard pressed to think of anyone else whose had as much influence on popular culture, style, and femininity than her. Her influence continues in this living space through the form of artwork. The altered photograph of Miss Monroe is a predominantly black and white print. However, pink is used to bring colour and focus to her dress. In a room dominated by a neutral colour scheme consisting of white, charcoal and black—the pink of the dress is simply stunning.
Giovannoni Studio & Design have produced a unique take on the pop-art movement with their canvas art pieces. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Paolozzi and Andy Warhol. Portraits of Hollywood actors are fused with bright coloured features set atop black and white dress attire. Bring a clever and comical aspect to a room with the inclusion of one of these unique artworks.
The study is a special room in the home reserved for deep thoughts and creative minds. Help find inspiration from the world around you by hanging a mural of a detailed World Map. This particular map has been designed to reflect an early depiction of the world such as the ones outlined by discovery seafarers from centuries ago. Vintage inspired murals are fantastic ways of covering large walls or even the ceiling with something of interest and can be a real talking point for when guests visit.
If you are presented with a space that is in need of something unique then perhaps a vintage inspired print could be the perfect response. We love this original art-deco print of a toucan from the talented folk at The Lost Fox. The design of this piece gives the impression that it could have been in a 1920s art magazine.
Talk about refreshing interior design. What was originally discarded is now decades later an attractive piece of practical art. This former soft drink crate isn't just for show. It could be used to store everyday house hold items attractively, or even modified to be a planter box that could house indoor plants. Re-using old items is a great way of bringing new life into things that would otherwise been sent to landfill. So, whenever you're thinking of discarding something—try considering it as an alternative use, and maybe even a piece of art.
Black and white photos possess an almost indescribable quality and have timeless appeal. Pictures of a special period in history can be used to create a focal point in a room. From this perspective, we can see how two large printed photographs have been used in the living room of a warehouse conversion. One of the pictures captures a cycle race whilst the picture in the rear shows a vintage car set in a beautiful mountainous terrain.
If you prefer something fun and nostalgic to fill that boring white wall in the living room then take a look at this contemporary painting from St Clair Art. The bright and colourful piece brings together the glamour of 1950s popular culture by combing a collection of iconic images from the period. This original acrylic canvas pop-art painting would be a fantastic show piece within a living room and would be there for people to enjoy and admire.
Looking for more interior design tips? Click the link below for inspiration for a garden facelift.