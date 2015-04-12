Your browser is out-of-date.

Indoor swimming pools

Talk about making a splash! Swimming pools are a great way to have memorable experiences with friends and family within the privacy of your own home. If you're thinking of constructing a pool but have limited available outdoor space, don't worry, there are countless options for constructing a pool inside the home. An indoor pool can be designed and structured in any size or shape ranging from a simple lap pool, to a luxurious cave-themed water world. 

In this article we have focused upon finding the most exotic and luxurious indoor pool designs out there. Prepare to be amazed and maybe even a little tempted to build you own indoor pool in your home. So, ready to dive in? 

A room of water and fire

Not many would consider placing a fire pit in an enclosed pool area, but it really makes an impact! Fire-pits are trending additions in modern homes, not only due to their magical effect, but also thanks to their intelligent and safe functionality.

An amazing atmosphere has been created due to the interplay between the unique elements in the room. Water, fire, and artificial lighting mix together wonderfully with the architecture of the room. In particular, the angled shape of the ceiling combined with the horizontal and rippled panelling is something to admire. 

Sound of silence

Tanby Swimming Pools have designed an indoor subterranean pool that contains a movable floor and detailed finishes. A neutral colour scheme is utilised on the walls and ceiling to draw focus to the detailing of the marble surfaces. We really love the intricate lighting of the room. Long and straight strips of coloured lighting are used both below and above the surface of the water. Admire how the lighting creates depth and helps outline the deep lines of the pool.  


Aquatic ambience

Once a deprived cellar in a former homestead in the heart of Italy—now a beautiful indoor lap pool. Delicate and thoughtful restoration of the ancient stone structure was undertaken to save the cellar from further deterioration and potential collapse. There's a sense of modern luxury here, but without the loss of the historical significance of the structure. Simple finishes keep the focus upon the inherited qualities of the former cellar. 

A touch of class

No, your eyes aren't deceiving you. There is a chandelier in this pool room. Usually a big no-no in wet or humid environments—modern material advancements have allowed for the use of chandeliers in rooms such as pools, bathrooms, or even outside. There's a particular period charm to this indoor pool room with the finishes and décor evoking the sense of being in a wash room of a French manor home. 

Water world

Where to start with this? Perhaps take a quick swim and do a few laps, or maybe have fun messing around with the water nozzles and taps, or if relaxation is what you're after why not soak in the heated spa? Whatever you're keen on, there's fun for everyone to be had in this indoor pool set up.

Again, lighting is an important aspect within this pool room. If a room is deprived of natural light, artificial lighting becomes a high priority. As we see in this example, fantastic effects can be created by installing lighting in the pool and above on the ceiling.

Cave dweller

Ever wondered what it would be like to swim in an underwater cave? This cave-themed pool tries to replicate the magic of exactly that experience in the home. Surrounded by rockwork, waterfalls, coloured lights, and more, this room offers a unique space to relax and have a good time. A cave-themed pool will be a huge hit with both family and friends, so why not take the plunge and constructing one in your home?

