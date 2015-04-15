Simple storage solutions for the bedroom

There’s almost nothing more frustrating than a messy or cluttered bedroom. So much time and effort can be wasted packing away clothes and other accessories when it takes only a couple of days for the mess to return. Not to mention the sheer panic when you cannot find something you need and have to leave straight away. Bedrooms are supposed to be a spaces to relax and rest, not a constant source of frustration and negativity.

Luckily there are many solutions available to de-clutter and get the bedroom organised as it should. Even when working with the tiniest of bedrooms—there are always great ways to take advantage of what is available. Here at homify, we have compiled some of the most creative and practical storage solutions available.