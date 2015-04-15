Simple storage solutions for the bedroom

There’s almost nothing more frustrating than a messy or cluttered bedroom. So much time and effort can be wasted packing away clothes and other accessories when it takes only a couple of days for the mess to return. Not to mention the sheer panic when you cannot find something you need and have to leave straight away. Bedrooms are supposed to be a spaces to relax and rest, not a constant source of frustration and negativity.
Luckily there are many solutions available to de-clutter and get the bedroom organised as it should. Even when working with the tiniest of bedrooms—there are always great ways to take advantage of what is available. Here at homify, we have compiled some of the most creative and practical storage solutions available.
Rooms such as converted attics or lofts are often plagued by challenging ceiling and wall angles. The example in the image encompasses what many home owners have to work around. Despite the hindering structural limitations, any angle can be worked with. Often the best solution to awkward angles is installing tailor-designed floor-to-ceiling units. These units allow for all the available space to be optimised and assure that no gaps are left unused.
Dated furniture such as old wardrobes can really hold back the organisation of a room. Now is the time to replace old storage with modern furniture that incorporates smarter systems. Here is an example of a unit that includes slide-able hanging racks. Being able to properly view all the items of clothing available makes all the difference, and also helps choosing the right outfit easier and quicker. With the correct positioning and thought, this could suit any closet or walk-in robe.
If you look under this child's bed you're not going to find much room for a monster to hide. What you will find is drawers full of clothes, bed sheets, and toys all neatly stored away. Combined bed and storage units such as this are simple, yet effective ways to keep even the messiest of child's room clean and tidy. No more panic in the morning before school and more time to play and have fun. Not to mention, there's one less space a monster can hide, just don't tell them about the monster hiding in the closet!
Shoe-lovers will understand the annoyance of having too many pairs of shoes and being unable to find an effective and attractive way of storing them. Thankfully, no shoe collection will need to be reduced when there's one of these in the closet. Lamco Design LTD have tailored an extensive shelving unit that is capable of holding a significant number of shoes. Not only are many pairs of shoes able to be stored neatly, but they're able to be positioned in an attractive way.
The Scandinavian-style clothing rack is an inclusion that is essential in the bedroom. Yam Studios have chosen a wooden clothing rack that is not only practical, but also a great decorative feature of the room. The best part about choosing wooden clothing racks is that they're easily movable due to their lightweight nature.
