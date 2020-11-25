Your browser is out-of-date.

30 pictures of false ceilings and led lights

casa moderna a Roma, NicArch NicArch Modern kitchen
There are numerous ways to design the ceilings in your house, but as of now let’s focus on beautifying it through lighting. With the current trends in interior design, lighting has risen to a whole new level. 

So  let’s get started with some of the best ideas of lighting styles to incorporate in your rooms.

1. Easy to install lighting options

la casa di Angelo e Savina, yesHome yesHome Modern living room
The current trends in lighting for designing ceilings have made the installation of these luminaries extremely easy. These help in eliminating shadows in a room, thereby increasing the room’s functionality.

2. Contouring

casa moderna a Roma, NicArch NicArch Modern kitchen
Once decided on the structure of the roof, it is imperative that you give adequate weightage to the distribution of the lights and place them uniformly in the room.

3. Use small lights for bright effects

CASA MNC, Tramas Tramas Modern living room
Gone are the days when you needed big lights to brighten a room. Today you can use small luminaries for the same to get the majestic result.

4. There is no limit

homify Modern living room
Considering the size of the lights, there actually is no limit to the number of lights used in a room. You can use as many lights as you wish, but make sure you use them well.

5. Lights in tube style

Appartamento 70mq, zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura Modern living room
End your search for smart false ceiling images with this elegant creation. You will surely find amazing chandeliers and lamps in the market, but tube-style luminaries are selling like hot cakes. These are well concealed in the ceiling and hence eliminate any kind of shadow in the room.

6. Play with lights

​SINUOSA PLASTICITA', GIOIA Biagio ARCHITETTO GIOIA Biagio ARCHITETTO Modern living room
Lights today are available in plethora of shapes and sizes giving you ample of opportunities to experiment with their placement.


7. Strategic placement

Interior design of a villa, F_Studio+ dell'Arch. Davide Friso F_Studio+ dell'Arch. Davide Friso Living roomLighting
Interior design of a villa

When using the luminaries it is advised to place them strategically and after adequate planning for best usage and effect.

8. Level the lights

"Tabula rasa", Agostinelli Architetti - Green Interior Design Agostinelli Architetti - Green Interior Design Minimalist living room
It is not necessary to fill the ceiling with lights to get the desired lighting effect. You can use these luminaries on the different levels of the ceiling or pillars like in the image.

9. Color of lights

Tagli Plastici, Rosy Gioia Architetto Rosy Gioia Architetto Modern living room
When exploring these lights, ensure you give equal importance to their type and color. For instance, white light and yellow light will create a different atmosphere respectively.

10. Pair them up

casa KUBE, Stefania Paradiso Architecture Stefania Paradiso Architecture Modern living room
You can also use these lights in pairs like in the picture and add to the beauty of the room.

11. Color and light

Casa "Elle" bianca e grigia, MAMESTUDIO MAMESTUDIO Minimalist living room
Apart from the color of the light, you must also choose the color of the ceiling carefully. The color of the ceiling must unite with the color of the light, or vice versa.

12. Points of interest

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Minimalist living room
Owing to the size of the lights, you can simply place them at particular points of interest in the room, to be used as and when needed.

13. Spread it out

Interior design "Blades Lights " - Roma , Arch. Lamberto Grutter Arch. Lamberto Grutter Modern living room
You can opt for lights which start from the ceiling and spread out through the walls like in the image.

14. Club lamps and lights

Casa M, tizianavitielloarchitetto tizianavitielloarchitetto Modern living room
Hanging lamps are the traditional way of lighting, and when these are clubbed with tube-style lights, your ceiling looks innovative.

15. Play with ideas

Casa M, tizianavitielloarchitetto tizianavitielloarchitetto Modern dining room
Luminaries bring to you a whole new world of lighting to explore and exploit. Play with levels, shapes, and colours to add your style quotient.

16. Lights in the roof

Casa AS, Nicola Sacco Architetto Nicola Sacco Architetto Modern living room
Another way to light up your room is by layering the luminaries in the roof, like in the picture.

17. Get creative

Casa T, ArchitetturaTerapia® ArchitetturaTerapia® Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
With luminaries, any design and any shape is possible. Did you notice the ceiling in the image?

18. Multipurpose lights

Appartamento su litorale romano, Lorenzo Pagnini Architetto Lorenzo Pagnini Architetto Minimalist living room
Wouldn’t it be great to illuminate two rooms with just one lighting space? Check out the image.

19. Peeking sunlight

home L, Lemayr Thomas Lemayr Thomas Modern kitchen
How about getting sunlight in your room through a panel or slope? Sounds creative, isn’t it. The image will make you understand more, or contact an expert.

20. Simple is always stylish

Cucina su misura - Formarredo Due & Key Sbabo Cucine, Formarredo Due design 1967 Formarredo Due design 1967 Minimalist kitchen White
Even these small luminaries look ever stylish when kept simple and minimal, like the image.

21. Focus the light

Ambiti che nascono intorno ad un vincolo presistente, Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design Modern living room
The best way to illuminate your room in style is through vocalizing the light, i.e. by lighting up only the key areas.

22. LED light

Parapharmacy "D", Marco Maria Statella - Architect Marco Maria Statella - Architect Commercial spaces Offices & stores
The subject of lighting can never be complete without the mentioning of the LED lights. So, pick one today.

23. Light the corners

Intervento di ristrutturazione di un appartamento a Roma in via Delle Cave, NicArch NicArch Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
The corners in the rooms usually feel bereft owing to the limitations in their decor. But not anymore.

24. Light up the target

Ambiti che nascono intorno ad un vincolo presistente, Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design Silvia Panaro Architettura e Design Modern style bedroom
Use ceiling lamps to eliminate shadows and to delimit it in the specific area.

25. Windows and lights

Ristrutturazione appartamento, Cristiano Rossi Interior Designer Cristiano Rossi Interior Designer Modern living room Wood White
When windows and lights are used smartly, you end up with the best lighting in your room.

26. Brighten the corridors

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Another part of the house luminaries serve the best is in the corridors, giving them a sophisticated look.

27. Lights as diffuser

Ristrutturazione Residenza - Roma, Studio Racheli Architetti Studio Racheli Architetti Modern living room
Did you know that the lights in the ceiling can work as a diffuser too. Well, you now know.

28. No order at times

Ristrutturazione Appartamento, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern dining room
Looking for unique ceiling light images? Here is your answer. Sometimes having no order is the fun way to get the desired effects. So let go of the strategies and go haywire.

29. Lamp structures

Selezione di Progetti, A2pa A2pa Modern living room White
At times, it gets difficult to manage the lights in the ceiling even when there are windows in the room. And to help with this, you can use lamp structures.

30. Everything needs to complement

Bedroom Filippo Colombetti, Architetto Minimalist bedroom Wood Grey
Bedroom

Lastly, it is important that the surrounding in which the light is used, compliments it thereby bringing out the best lighting. 

If you have liked these ideas, the ideabook here will help you with more such ideas.

other impressive designs

MyCeiling Bengaluru Vaastu Greens Apartment Myceiling Private Limited Living roomLighting
MyCeiling Bengaluru Vaastu Greens Apartment

Here is another picture that displays how an innovatively designed ceiling and smartly positioned false ceiling lights can lend a dramatic touch to the living room. This recessed ceiling design has small circular lights on the outside and colourful tube-style luminaries inside to infuse life into the magnificent ceiling pattern.

3 BHK flat at Indrapurum, Ghaziabad, Design Kreations Design Kreations Modern dining room Wood Brown Dinning Table,Hanging Lights,False ceiling
3 BHK flat at Indrapurum, Ghaziabad

The led lights for ceiling have been installed in pairs on all the four corners to illuminate the room properly. Designed by professionals, the slightly suspended ceiling design also allows adequate space for the placement of yellow tube-style luminaries to enhance the effect.

Which one of these inspired you the most?


