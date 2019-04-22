Indoor plants & vertical gardens

It is well known that spending time in nature improves our health and well-being. However, finding the time to spend quality time in natural environments is difficult in the busy modern life. Innovative design trends have developed the concept of bringing nature into the home by adding plants as an interior design element. This can range from entire walls filled with vertical gardens, to a single plant placed strategically in a room.

Even when a house is short of garden space, there's always potential to make a significant change in the home. So if you have a love of the outdoors and want to feel the benefits of nature in your home—keep reading and see what's possible!