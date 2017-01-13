Your browser is out-of-date.

20 pictures of small staircases for your home

Ruqaiyya Hussain
bedi residence, 23DC Architects 23DC Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
If you are planning to build your own house with more than one floor then you will, undoubtedly, need a staircase. The term staircase usually implies the usual design that we see in design magazines and blue print of homes. But why limit oneself to that? Get some creative juicy ideas flowing as we bring you some beautiful staircase designs for your home. 

Scroll down to see some of the best designs for staircases for small homes:

1. White marble staircase design with glass baluster is apt for modern homes.

HF 1148, PHia PHia Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
PHia

PHia
PHia
PHia

2. How about this hovering wooden step case with iron handrails and grille for climbing support?

Hotel Dos Casas en San Miguel de Allende, Germán Velasco Arquitectos Germán Velasco Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

3. Classy home interiors need some sophisticated designs to look connected like the one given above.

Casa CP78, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

4. Small and wide steps bring attractive charm and convenience with them.

Casa P 29, Ambás Arquitectos Ambás Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Ambás Arquitectos

Ambás Arquitectos
Ambás Arquitectos
Ambás Arquitectos

5. Wooden staircase with matching handrails are cla

Casa Koz, Tacher Arquitectos Tacher Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Tacher Arquitectos

Tacher Arquitectos
Tacher Arquitectos
Tacher Arquitectos

6. These floating magical stairs link the hallway to a private reserved space.

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Plottier, Neuquen, Patagonia, Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra

Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra
Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra
Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra


7. Fun design with small curved staircases at bottom is something cool to adopt at homes.

Spiral staircase to the mezzanine Railing London Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Railing London Ltd

Spiral staircase to the mezzanine

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

8. Zigzag pattern Ribbon stairs design made out of super strong metal needs no handrails to climb up.

Proyectos de interiorismo varios , estudio 60/75 estudio 60/75 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
estudio 60/75

Proyectos de interiorismo varios

estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75

9. Straight staircase with wire balusters depicts an exquisite design taste

The Stairs i'studio creative Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Metal Blue
i&#39;studio creative

The Stairs

i'studio creative
i&#39;studio creative
i'studio creative

10. Emmental Stairs with intricate carvings is well design for a young creative family.

ар деко и поп-арт, Decor&Design Decor&Design Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Decor&amp;Design

Decor&Design
Decor&amp;Design
Decor&Design

11. Low rise stairs are an epitome of personality, structure, functionality and form.

UMA GOPINATH RESIDENCE, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Muraliarchitects

UMA GOPINATH RESIDENCE

Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects

12. Granite marble stairs are strong, shiny and very bit or organized when furnished well.

A Duplex Apartment, Raipur, ES Designs ES Designs Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Building,Stairs,House,Picture frame,Wood,Door,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Plant
ES Designs

A Duplex Apartment, Raipur

ES Designs
ES Designs
ES Designs

13. Storage stairs have long served as a creative way to utilize the space under the stairs.

The Staircase - 1 Urban Shaastra Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs,built-in storage,India,Chennai,urbanshaastra,smallspaces
Urban Shaastra

The Staircase—1

Urban Shaastra
Urban Shaastra
Urban Shaastra

14. Broken stairs with floating designs take less space for construction and look glamorous like anything.

Bungalow in Bhuj, Design Kkarma (India) Design Kkarma (India) Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Design Kkarma (India)

Bungalow in Bhuj

Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)

15. you can try fitting small light bulbs in corner of your stairs or balusters to make it visible even at night.

Staircase & lift Ansari Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Ansari Architects

Staircase & lift

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

16. Set up the stairs in corner of house to save maximum of your space.

Residence., Rita Mody Joshi & Associates Rita Mody Joshi & Associates Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Rita Mody Joshi &amp; Associates

Residence.

Rita Mody Joshi & Associates
Rita Mody Joshi &amp; Associates
Rita Mody Joshi & Associates

17. This kind of stair design looks open and fairly secured for typical Indian homes.

Villa at Ezperenza, Whitefield, Interiors By Suniti Interiors By Suniti Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Interiors By Suniti

Villa at Ezperenza, Whitefield

Interiors By Suniti
Interiors By Suniti
Interiors By Suniti

18. If you aim to bring something new to your home for connectivity, this one might appeal you.

Staircase Design -Pipes Preetham Interior Designer Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Preetham Interior Designer

Staircase Design -Pipes

Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer

19. This inverted boat inspired design with semi circular low stairs is a complete package in itself.

U RESIDENCE, Ｍアーキテクツ｜高級邸宅 豪邸 注文住宅 別荘建築 LUXURY HOUSES | M-architects Ｍアーキテクツ｜高級邸宅 豪邸 注文住宅 別荘建築 LUXURY HOUSES | M-architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Ｍアーキテクツ｜高級邸宅 豪邸 注文住宅 別荘建築 LUXURY HOUSES | M-architects

Ｍアーキテクツ｜高級邸宅 豪邸 注文住宅 別荘建築 LUXURY HOUSES | M-architects
Ｍアーキテクツ｜高級邸宅 豪邸 注文住宅 別荘建築 LUXURY HOUSES | M-architects
Ｍアーキテクツ｜高級邸宅 豪邸 注文住宅 別荘建築 LUXURY HOUSES | M-architects

20. And as they say Black and Simple never gets out of fashion!"

Duplex in Indore, Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.

Duplex in Indore

Shadab Anwari & Associates.
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.
Shadab Anwari & Associates.

Similar Stories: Pictures of Concrete staircases for your home

10 Ideas to improve your home on a budget
What would be your pick?


