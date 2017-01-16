Your browser is out-of-date.

15 pictures of small kitchens for Indian homes

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Cucina H2O, Cucine e Design Cucine e Design KitchenBench tops
The kitchen is one of the most frequently used room of the house. But when space is limited, it takes smart planning and  time to create an aesthetically appealing and multi-functional kitchen.

Here are 15 small kitchen designs for Indian homes. They score high in space saving, proper lighting, high functionality and look beautiful. Have a look at them!

1. Dark Interiors

The luxurious textures and highly shining accents of this kitchen make it live large.

2. Continuous Counter

A corner kitchen taking full advantage of snug parameters by opening up one end to adjoining hallway.

3. Open and airy kitchen

A shiny pallet mixed with airy whites give this cozy kitchen a vibrant look.

4. Hidden yet exposed

Clean white molding against blue and open kitchen design looks marvellous. 

5. Small and chic

An open kitchen with the hallway and dining area on display adjacently. 

6. Beautifully natural

Beautifully neutral and small printed marble tiles give this kitchen an undeniably glamorous edge.


7. Black and white charm

Small island counter in black with white moldings is perfect for simple and classy looks.

8. Open and not so open kitchen

No flat design and a semi translucent sliding door give a perfect kitchen design.

9. Wooden beauty

Wooden racks are a historical part of Indian kitchen and they look apt, you cannot deny!

10. Light filled apartment kitchen

Light filled white kitchen with metallic seen and magazine collage style wall on front, something new in Indian context. 

11. Simply extraordinary

A cozy kitchen designed with proper counter as well as walking space. Set up in small area, this one does not looks compact anyhow, thanks to no frontal walls.

12. Rough and Edgy

If you are too much short on space, use big storage counters and keep everything inside. (See the image above)

13. Modest kitchen with chimney

Modestly designed kitchen area with proper space utilization features like hanging pans, drawers for plates and dishes, thin chimney and wide counter top.

14. Chef's kitchen

A small kitchen with plenty of well organized storage space is ideal for culinary personalities and chefs.

15. Open kitchen with updated features

Brand new amenities and in built cabins with open style design help this kitchen look way bigger than it actually is.

Must Read:

Bright Ideas for Every Kitchen

Kitchen Countertops Inspirations

The radical transformation of 5 horrible bathrooms
Do not forget to comment us!


