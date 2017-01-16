15 pictures of small kitchens for Indian homes

The kitchen is one of the most frequently used room of the house. But when space is limited, it takes smart planning and time to create an aesthetically appealing and multi-functional kitchen.
Here are 15 small kitchen designs for Indian homes. They score high in space saving, proper lighting, high functionality and look beautiful. Have a look at them!
The luxurious textures and highly shining accents of this kitchen make it live large.
A corner kitchen taking full advantage of snug parameters by opening up one end to adjoining hallway.
A shiny pallet mixed with airy whites give this cozy kitchen a vibrant look.
Clean white molding against blue and open kitchen design looks marvellous.
An open kitchen with the hallway and dining area on display adjacently.
Beautifully neutral and small printed marble tiles give this kitchen an undeniably glamorous edge.
Small island counter in black with white moldings is perfect for simple and classy looks.
No flat design and a semi translucent sliding door give a perfect kitchen design.
Wooden racks are a historical part of Indian kitchen and they look apt, you cannot deny!
Light filled white kitchen with metallic seen and magazine collage style wall on front, something new in Indian context.
A cozy kitchen designed with proper counter as well as walking space. Set up in small area, this one does not looks compact anyhow, thanks to no frontal walls.
If you are too much short on space, use big storage counters and keep everything inside. (See the image above)
Modestly designed kitchen area with proper space utilization features like hanging pans, drawers for plates and dishes, thin chimney and wide counter top.
A small kitchen with plenty of well organized storage space is ideal for culinary personalities and chefs.
Brand new amenities and in built cabins with open style design help this kitchen look way bigger than it actually is.
