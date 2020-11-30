Your browser is out-of-date.

11 creative ways to fit a fridge into a small kitchen

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
APARTMENT “VERBI”, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Minimalist kitchen
The refrigerator is one of the biggest among all the kitchen appliances, making it the most difficult to incorporate in a small kitchen. Since it takes up a lot of space, fitting a fridge into a cramped and tiny kitchen can seem an impossible task.

It makes sense to buy a refrigerator after assessing the size of your space so that it not only suits your food storage needs but also fits well into your kitchen. For helping you get a few ideas, we’ve put together a list of the top 11 ways you can accommodate a fridge into your small kitchen.

1. Hidden away bar fridge

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Minimalist kitchen
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

When your cooking space is as compact as this one, the best option is a small bar fridge that neatly tucks away under the kitchen island.

2. Blending the fridge with your décor

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Another interesting idea is to coordinate your small refrigerator with the elements next to it. Pair it with a cupboard or wall of the same colour to create a unique look, like in this small kitchen, where the refrigerator makes a statement, blending beautifully with the blackboard wall beside it.

3. All-in-one unit

KITCHEN, Maison du Bonheur Maison du Bonheur Modern kitchen
Maison du Bonheur

Maison du Bonheur
Maison du Bonheur
Maison du Bonheur

In this professionally designed compact kitchen, the setup of the small bar fridge is a perfect example of simplicity and minimalism. The refrigerator tucks away into a sleek custom-built unit with its door in the same finish as the cabinet.

4. Making a statement with colour

Дизайн кухни в современном стиле в ЖК "Панорама", Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design Modern kitchen
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design

Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design
Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design

A refrigerator can be used to make a statement by getting one in a bold colour that coordinates with or contrasts the rest of the décor in the space.

5. Slim and slender

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style kitchen
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

In a narrow kitchen, opt for a slim and tall fridge. Remember when choosing the refrigerator, small kitchens need it to integrate into the small without cutting out the brightness, while looking elegant and distinguished in the process.

6. Making a large fridge work

Residential - Gamadia Road, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Tropical style kitchen Wood Brown Property,Table,Cabinetry,Building,Shelving,Kitchen & dining room table,House,Lighting,Living room,Wood
Nitido Interior design

Residential—Gamadia Road

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

Having a small kitchen doesn’t mean that you have to compromise and give up on your dream of owning a side-by-side refrigerator. With the right design, you can make it work even in a compact kitchen.


7. Minimising the impact of the fridge

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Modern kitchen
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

In a tiny space, it’s a good idea to ensure that your fridge doesn’t stand out too much. A small size fridge in stainless steel or silver model is the best option. Alternatively, you can cover it with a pattern or print that matches the rest of the décor, taking the help of an experienced kitchen planner to save time and to ensure that it coordinates with everything in the room.

8. A perfect fit

Kitchen Polygon arch&des Minimalist kitchen
Polygon arch&amp;des

Kitchen

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

If you are building a new kitchen, then customising the width of the cabinets so that they fit seamlessly with the fridge is the best option. However, you should bear in mind that you may need to change your fridge later, so keep the gap at a standard size as far as possible.

9. Completely hidden

apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE MILL-HOUSE Small kitchens
MILL-HOUSE

MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE

When the kitchen is designed in such a way that it is completely hidden, like in this photograph, then all the appliances, including the fridge, are tucked away in a cupboard, making the space look tidy and minimalist.

10. A cute addition

vintage te quiero vintage..., Disak Studio Disak Studio Eclectic style kitchen
Disak Studio

Disak Studio
Disak Studio
Disak Studio

A bright coloured fridge, like this pink one, can be used to create a focal point in a small kitchen. It looks cute too!

11. Think small

homify Scandinavian style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

In a tiny kitchen, it’s always better to choose a small fridge to save space. Ideally, you should leave some space at the side, in case you need to get a larger fridge in the future.  

For ideas on designing compact kitchens see 5 simple small kitchen ideas.

A niche for the fridge

Modular Kitchen - Baner DECOR DREAMS Modern kitchen modular kitchen
DECOR DREAMS

Modular Kitchen—Baner

DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS

When you have a small kitchen like this then ideally plan a niche for each of the essential appliances that are needed in the region without cluttering up the floor space. This beautifully color coordinated kitchen may be small but there is sufficient storage space and everything is neatly arranged as per requirement.

If you are planning on building or remodelling a home and are short of space for the kitchen then do refer to these tips on how to design a small kitchen.

8 important Vastu features for every Pooja space
Did these ideas help you? Share your tips with us in the comments.


