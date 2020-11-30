11 creative ways to fit a fridge into a small kitchen

The refrigerator is one of the biggest among all the kitchen appliances, making it the most difficult to incorporate in a small kitchen. Since it takes up a lot of space, fitting a fridge into a cramped and tiny kitchen can seem an impossible task.
It makes sense to buy a refrigerator after assessing the size of your space so that it not only suits your food storage needs but also fits well into your kitchen. For helping you get a few ideas, we’ve put together a list of the top 11 ways you can accommodate a fridge into your small kitchen.
When your cooking space is as compact as this one, the best option is a small bar fridge that neatly tucks away under the kitchen island.
Another interesting idea is to coordinate your small refrigerator with the elements next to it. Pair it with a cupboard or wall of the same colour to create a unique look, like in this small kitchen, where the refrigerator makes a statement, blending beautifully with the blackboard wall beside it.
In this professionally designed compact kitchen, the setup of the small bar fridge is a perfect example of simplicity and minimalism. The refrigerator tucks away into a sleek custom-built unit with its door in the same finish as the cabinet.
A refrigerator can be used to make a statement by getting one in a bold colour that coordinates with or contrasts the rest of the décor in the space.
In a narrow kitchen, opt for a slim and tall fridge. Remember when choosing the refrigerator, small kitchens need it to integrate into the small without cutting out the brightness, while looking elegant and distinguished in the process.
Having a small kitchen doesn’t mean that you have to compromise and give up on your dream of owning a side-by-side refrigerator. With the right design, you can make it work even in a compact kitchen.
In a tiny space, it’s a good idea to ensure that your fridge doesn’t stand out too much. A small size fridge in stainless steel or silver model is the best option. Alternatively, you can cover it with a pattern or print that matches the rest of the décor, taking the help of an experienced kitchen planner to save time and to ensure that it coordinates with everything in the room.
If you are building a new kitchen, then customising the width of the cabinets so that they fit seamlessly with the fridge is the best option. However, you should bear in mind that you may need to change your fridge later, so keep the gap at a standard size as far as possible.
When the kitchen is designed in such a way that it is completely hidden, like in this photograph, then all the appliances, including the fridge, are tucked away in a cupboard, making the space look tidy and minimalist.
A bright coloured fridge, like this pink one, can be used to create a focal point in a small kitchen. It looks cute too!
In a tiny kitchen, it’s always better to choose a small fridge to save space. Ideally, you should leave some space at the side, in case you need to get a larger fridge in the future.
When you have a small kitchen like this then ideally plan a niche for each of the essential appliances that are needed in the region without cluttering up the floor space. This beautifully color coordinated kitchen may be small but there is sufficient storage space and everything is neatly arranged as per requirement.
