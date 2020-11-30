11 creative ways to fit a fridge into a small kitchen

The refrigerator is one of the biggest among all the kitchen appliances, making it the most difficult to incorporate in a small kitchen. Since it takes up a lot of space, fitting a fridge into a cramped and tiny kitchen can seem an impossible task.

It makes sense to buy a refrigerator after assessing the size of your space so that it not only suits your food storage needs but also fits well into your kitchen. For helping you get a few ideas, we’ve put together a list of the top 11 ways you can accommodate a fridge into your small kitchen.