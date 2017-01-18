A beautiful home with good lighting and wonderful woodwork

This stunning and sprawling house is the creation of the architects at Célia Orlandi Por Ato Em Arte. Earthy and warm colours, tasteful designs, and a luxurious patio make this residence perfect for getting away from urban woes. Lavish use of wood and bricks paired with rich furnishing and sudden pops of bright hues add to the attraction. Read on to know more and get inspired for your Indian project.
The elegant entrance door in wood complements the futuristic wood and glass staircase as well as the exposed brick wall. A vintage style dresser and a rack for hats add to the functionality.
Surrounded by greenery and equipped with rustic red roofs, the facade looks charming and earthy.
Massive sliding glass doors visually and actually integrate the interiors with the patio and garden.
Peppered with exotic furniture in blue and cream, the terrace with its cool grey floor is perfect for relaxing and chatting with loved ones. Wooden ceiling beams add a rustic touch here.
The classy furniture, cosy upholstery, stylish planters and a charming wooden cabinet make for an attractive outdoor setting here. Large glass windows visually connect the terrace with the interiors.
When the sliding glass doors open, the interiors connect with the terrace without any hindrance. This ensures an airy and open ambiance.
The barbeque area on the terrace with its rustic brick wall, smart grill, and modern appliances is perfect for relishing open air meals.
The terrace barbeque has everything that a modern family needs from sinks to trendy fixtures, stove and even hanging potted greens.
A vintage style table accompanied by similar chairs in green and purple, decorative tiles on the floor and beautiful flowers make the outdoor dining space truly welcoming.
Black, white and grey come together to create a living space loaded with lavish furniture and luxury. Wooden elements add warmth, while the textured ceiling makes a unique style statement.
A long wooden table, vintage style chairs, a trendy chandelier and elegant cabinets make for a regal setting in the indoor dining space.
Thanks to a massive glass window, the diners can soak in the garden view while relishing sophisticated meals.
Rich seating in brown leather, a large ottoman, a sleek wooden TV unit and some futuristic chairs make the media room cosy and relaxed. Softly glowing lamps ensure a romantic atmosphere.
Decorative black tiles, smooth white cabinets and modern steel appliances are the highlights of this kitchen.
Lively red walls, gorgeous floor tiles, elegant wooden elements and a lavish round mirror make this bathroom a sight for sore eyes.
With a colour palette of black, white and grey, this practical and modern bathroom celebrates the beauty of mosaic and sleek glass doors.
Soft blue walls, wooden floor and ceiling, a cosy single bed and playful decor make this bedroom a stylish and warm space.
This cosy and homely bedroom uses floral bedding, vintage wooden furniture, sheer curtains and a stylish ceiling light to make a unique statement.
Carved from wrought iron and painted in white, these stylish doubles beds come with a vintage nightstand in between them. Floral and silky bedding and cool grey walls make for a soothing ambiance.
Separated from the main building with the help of manicured hedges, the L-shaped pool is a luxurious and refreshing affair that hugs two of the facades.
The colonial style of the house, rustic clay tile roofs, a stunning palm, stylish outdoor seating and the turquoise waters of the pool make the backyard feel like paradise.
Trendy recliners or sun beds in light blue and white offer ample scope to soak in the sun or laze around with a book. Elegant planters and lush greenery add to the attraction here.
We end this tour with the refreshing green view of the other side of the pool. The clear water and dense foliage in the distance create a peaceful setting.
Here’s another story - A beautiful and modern two storey house for the Indian family