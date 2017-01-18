Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful home with good lighting and wonderful woodwork

homify Country style houses
This stunning and sprawling house is the creation of the architects at Célia Orlandi Por Ato Em Arte. Earthy and warm colours, tasteful designs, and a luxurious patio make this residence perfect for getting away from urban woes. Lavish use of wood and bricks paired with rich furnishing and sudden pops of bright hues add to the attraction. Read on to know more and get inspired for your Indian project.

Gorgeous entrance

homify Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

The elegant entrance door in wood complements the futuristic wood and glass staircase as well as the exposed brick wall. A vintage style dresser and a rack for hats add to the functionality.

Inviting facade

homify Country style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Surrounded by greenery and equipped with rustic red roofs, the facade looks charming and earthy.

Opening up to the outdoors

homify Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Massive sliding glass doors visually and actually integrate the interiors with the patio and garden.

Luxurious terrace

homify Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Peppered with exotic furniture in blue and cream, the terrace with its cool grey floor is perfect for relaxing and chatting with loved ones. Wooden ceiling beams add a rustic touch here.

Closer look

homify Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

The classy furniture, cosy upholstery, stylish planters and a charming wooden cabinet make for an attractive outdoor setting here. Large glass windows visually connect the terrace with the interiors.

Complete integration

homify Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

When the sliding glass doors open, the interiors connect with the terrace without any hindrance. This ensures an airy and open ambiance.


Rustic barbeque

homify Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

The barbeque area on the terrace with its rustic brick wall, smart grill, and modern appliances is perfect for relishing open air meals.

Detailing

homify Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

The terrace barbeque has everything that a modern family needs from sinks to trendy fixtures, stove and even hanging potted greens.

Outdoor dining

homify Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

A vintage style table accompanied by similar chairs in green and purple, decorative tiles on the floor and beautiful flowers make the outdoor dining space truly welcoming.

Spacious living

homify Country style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Black, white and grey come together to create a living space loaded with lavish furniture and luxury. Wooden elements add warmth, while the textured ceiling makes a unique style statement.

Regal indoor dining

homify Country style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A long wooden table, vintage style chairs, a trendy chandelier and elegant cabinets make for a regal setting in the indoor dining space.

A different view

homify Country style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Thanks to a massive glass window, the diners can soak in the garden view while relishing sophisticated meals.

Lavish media room

homify Country style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Rich seating in brown leather, a large ottoman, a sleek wooden TV unit and some futuristic chairs make the media room cosy and relaxed. Softly glowing lamps ensure a romantic atmosphere.

Smart indoor kitchen

homify Country style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Decorative black tiles, smooth white cabinets and modern steel appliances are the highlights of this kitchen.

Vibrant bathroom

homify Country style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Lively red walls, gorgeous floor tiles, elegant wooden elements and a lavish round mirror make this bathroom a sight for sore eyes.

A more austere bathroom

homify Country style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

With a colour palette of black, white and grey, this practical and modern bathroom celebrates the beauty of mosaic and sleek glass doors.

Dreamy blue bedroom

homify Country style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Soft blue walls, wooden floor and ceiling, a cosy single bed and playful decor make this bedroom a stylish and warm space.

Flower power

homify Country style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This cosy and homely bedroom uses floral bedding, vintage wooden furniture, sheer curtains and a stylish ceiling light to make a unique statement.

Graceful and cosy

homify Country style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Carved from wrought iron and painted in white, these stylish doubles beds come with a vintage nightstand in between them. Floral and silky bedding and cool grey walls make for a soothing ambiance.

Luxurious pool

homify Country style pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

Separated from the main building with the help of manicured hedges, the L-shaped pool is a luxurious and refreshing affair that hugs two of the facades.

Breathtaking outdoors

homify Country style pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

The colonial style of the house, rustic clay tile roofs, a stunning palm, stylish outdoor seating and the turquoise waters of the pool make the backyard feel like paradise.

Spot for sunbathing

homify Country style pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

Trendy recliners or sun beds in light blue and white offer ample scope to soak in the sun or laze around with a book. Elegant planters and lush greenery add to the attraction here.

The other side

homify Country style pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

We end this tour with the refreshing green view of the other side of the pool. The clear water and dense foliage in the distance create a peaceful setting.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


