11 golden rules of wall cladding

Walls and their cladding are important elements to consider during the process of constructing a home. Of course, there is a large variety of materials and designs to work with. However, it’s important to choose the right colour and texture so that it complements the rest of the environment.
In this article, we feature 11 wall cladding ideas along with practical tips and rules that you should keep in mind when building the walls of our home if you want the guarantee of high quality finishes and a job well done. We hope they inspire you, and if you still have doubts, you can always seek help from professional architects and designers.
While there is nothing wrong with using wood to clad walls, it’s essential to ensure that the condition of the wood is always good. It’s important to keep it clean and free from imperfections, so that the exterior of the house always looks modern and beautiful.
There can never be a negative comment about a house in which nature is actively used. A green wall or even a hanging garden is an excellent choice as an organic coating for the walls. It adds a pleasant vibe to the home.
Don’t hesitate to use cutting-edge contemporary techniques, such as the style seen in this photo. They help to draw attention to the wall, and you can choose almost any design that you like. This design is perfect for minimalist patios or gardens.
Regardless of the type of material that you are working with, it’s important to remember not to overdo the wall coating. The colour and material used should complement the overall exterior design style. It should be harmonic and not too contrasting.
While you shouldn’t limit yourself to just a single type of material while furnishing, once you have the perfect look in place, it’s vital to consider how each element blends with the décor theme of the space.
One of the main points to consider while choosing wall coatings is texture. This photograph demonstrates the importance of texture in a bathroom. With another colour or a smooth finish, the wall wouldn’t have the same charm.
It’s easy to incorporate geometric patterns in any space, and nowadays, they are considered an element of modernity. If wallpaper is being used, ensure that it is installed so that the lines and shapes are perfectly aligned and in harmony.
Playing with lines can help to highlight the design of a wall against its background. In this photo, horizontal lines of the cladding work well with the vertical wooden beams to create a harmonious space.
When texture is used on an interior wall, it’s useful to know that it isn’t always necessary to decorate the area too much. See in this photo how the textured wall adds to the décor of the space and complements the elegant furniture, but the paintings distract and take away the sophistication of the wall.
It’s important to create a perfect balance between two environments by integrating them seamlessly without breaking the harmony in the space. A finish like we see in this photograph is a good example of using innovative design to achieve a balance without creating visual barriers.
We conclude with a final tip on bringing it all together. Don’t forget the elements that help to brighten or elevate the look of the space, the importance of vegetation and natural elements, as well as a balance between geometry and charm.
