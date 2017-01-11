11 golden rules of wall cladding

Walls and their cladding are important elements to consider during the process of constructing a home. Of course, there is a large variety of materials and designs to work with. However, it’s important to choose the right colour and texture so that it complements the rest of the environment.

In this article, we feature 11 wall cladding ideas along with practical tips and rules that you should keep in mind when building the walls of our home if you want the guarantee of high quality finishes and a job well done. We hope they inspire you, and if you still have doubts, you can always seek help from professional architects and designers.