A quaint and cosy home for the Indian family

Today, we bring you a house which combines a variety of design styles to create a unique impression. By looking at the front facade, you will be hardly able to guess how the backside looks like or what the interiors might spring upon you. Sleek and simple lines, numerous glass windows and the use of soothing colours make this residence a charmer. The rooms are cosy, bright and stylish in a practical way. The architects at Mullers Buro have truly done an incredible job and will inspire you for your Indian project as well.
The front facade rendered in creamy white with double doors in dark wood looks cosy and inviting. Pretty windows and an elegant wooden fence add to the charm here.
The backside of the house is surprisingly lofty and symmetrical, offering stunning views of the lush garden. The wood and stone base of the structure is very attractive, and tall glass windows allow sunlight to flood the interiors.
Done up mostly in white with a cosy wooden flooring, the interior combines the living and dining in a very stylish manner. Trendy lamps, comfy furnishing, double height and an elegant fireplace steal the show here. The uniquely designed wood and white staircase takes you to the mezzanine.
Dark-coloured walls, tall and sunny glass windows, soft creamy drapes and a single plush bed make this bedroom extremely relaxing.
Lavishly lined with wood in the form of doors, sink cabinet and shelves, the bathroom looks warm and refreshing. There is ample space for arranging toiletries and a charming window brings in natural light.
The double height of the common areas, tall glass windows, white walls, and natural wooden elements make the perfect setting for comfy and functional living.
Though situated right below the mezzanine floor, the kitchen opens up to the double-height dining space, thereby creating a bright and airy space for cooking. Floor to ceiling windows offer breathtaking views of the garden and bring in natural light.
The backyard terrace has been done up with dark and reclaimed wood for a purely rustic feel. The latticed window, the bench, the table as well as the large lantern come together to paint a quaint and countryside picture. A create of fruits adds colour here.
For more ideas, take another tour - A beautiful and modern two storey house for the Indian family