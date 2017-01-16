Your browser is out-of-date.

A quaint and cosy home for the Indian family

Haus Woltersdorf, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Today, we bring you a house which combines a variety of design styles to create a unique impression. By looking at the front facade, you will be hardly able to guess how the backside looks like or what the interiors might spring upon you. Sleek and simple lines, numerous glass windows and the use of soothing colours make this residence a charmer. The rooms are cosy, bright and stylish in a practical way. The architects at Mullers Buro have truly done an incredible job and will inspire you for your Indian project as well.

Charming front facade

Haus Woltersdorf, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
The front facade rendered in creamy white with double doors in dark wood looks cosy and inviting. Pretty windows and an elegant wooden fence add to the charm here.

View from the garden

Haus Woltersdorf, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
The backside of the house is surprisingly lofty and symmetrical, offering stunning views of the lush garden. The wood and stone base of the structure is very attractive, and tall glass windows allow sunlight to flood the interiors.

Bright and cosy interiors

Haus Woltersdorf, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style living room
Done up mostly in white with a cosy wooden flooring, the interior combines the living and dining in a very stylish manner. Trendy lamps, comfy furnishing, double height and an elegant fireplace steal the show here. The uniquely designed wood and white staircase takes you to the mezzanine.

Soothing bedroom

Haus Woltersdorf, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style bedroom
Dark-coloured walls, tall and sunny glass windows, soft creamy drapes and a single plush bed make this bedroom extremely relaxing.

Wooden bathroom

Haus Woltersdorf, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style bathroom
Lavishly lined with wood in the form of doors, sink cabinet and shelves, the bathroom looks warm and refreshing. There is ample space for arranging toiletries and a charming window brings in natural light.

View from the mezzanine

Haus Woltersdorf, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style dining room
The double height of the common areas, tall glass windows, white walls, and natural wooden elements make the perfect setting for comfy and functional living.


A kitchen with a view

homify Classic style kitchen
Though situated right below the mezzanine floor, the kitchen opens up to the double-height dining space, thereby creating a bright and airy space for cooking. Floor to ceiling windows offer breathtaking views of the garden and bring in natural light.

Rustic ambiance

Haus Woltersdorf, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
The backyard terrace has been done up with dark and reclaimed wood for a purely rustic feel. The latticed window, the bench, the table as well as the large lantern come together to paint a quaint and countryside picture. A create of fruits adds colour here.

