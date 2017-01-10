Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 Fabulous design ideas for small bathrooms

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
J. P. GREENS FLAT, Spaces Architects@ka Spaces Architects@ka Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

We use small bathrooms for most part of our lives and are totally aware of the frustration which arises due to the space constraint—in respect to its usability or design. But now, you’re in for a surprise. 

Here are some amazing ideas to renovate your small size bathroom today in the most stylish way. In fact, the ideas below make you wonder how can one get luxury along with optimum space utilisation without emptying your pockets.

Let’s find out!

1. Elegance in style

Bathroom Lujansphotography Modern bathroom
Lujansphotography

Bathroom

Lujansphotography
Lujansphotography
Lujansphotography

The bathroom in the image is the perfect example of ideal space utilization and in the most fashionable way. The earthy look through the brown tiles and washbasin blend beautifully with the white bathtub, making a soothing look.

2. The designer touch

Bathroom Roselind Wilson Design Modern bathroom modern,bathroom,marble,white bathroom,interior design
Roselind Wilson Design

Bathroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

Instead of painting the bathroom in different colors or textures, consider keeping the walls white like in the picture, and spray some colours through tiling. This gives a quirky look to the space along with keeping it classic and evergreen.

3. A dash of colour

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Keep the layout of the bathroom absolutely simple but add a few out-of-the-box factors through various accessories, something similar to the image. The fish-shaped mirror, orange light on the washbasin, and octagonal shaped toilet seat, add the perfect modern touch to the bathroom.

4. The golden touch

MANTRI ESPANA, BANGALORE. (www.depanache.in), De Panache - Interior Architects De Panache - Interior Architects Classic style bathroom
De Panache —Interior Architects

MANTRI ESPANA, BANGALORE. (www.depanache.in)

De Panache - Interior Architects
De Panache —Interior Architects
De Panache - Interior Architects

The gold-shaded bathroom in the image surely gives you an amazing idea to style yours. The glass separation of the shower cubicle adds visual space to the bathroom and the wooden base of the washbasin makes a style statement.

5. Go black

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Black irrespective of being a dark shade, exudes elegance wherever used. You can think of using black in your bathroom like in the image, while finishing it with a touch of colour here and there around the house.

6. Unified spaces

Singh Residence, Space Interface Space Interface Modern bathroom
Space Interface

Singh Residence

Space Interface
Space Interface
Space Interface

The image here is one of the most ideal examples of space utilization. The architects have smartly placed the WC unit amidst the shower cabinet and the sink, allowing more movement and open space.


7. Beauty in simplicity

​Pretty Washroom homify Classic style bathroom
homify

​Pretty Washroom

homify
homify
homify

By simply adding a floral panel on the wall through tiling, the experts have given the bathroom a modern look in the image here.

8. Pristine white

Bathroom GK Architects Ltd Classic style bathroom
GK Architects Ltd

Bathroom

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

This completely white bathroom in the image makes a style statement in its own way. Shows perfect utilization of space where the glass shower cubicle works excellently to increase visual spacing.

9. The chic style

homify Modern bathroom Granite Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

The stone wall on one corner gives the bathroom and industrial look where the black glossy background of the WC unit add an eclectic touch to the area. The dark shades are flawlessly balanced out through the white fixtures.

10. Enjoy the luxury

RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR, MYSORE. (www.depanache.in), De Panache - Interior Architects De Panache - Interior Architects Modern bathroom Glass
De Panache —Interior Architects

RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR, MYSORE. (www.depanache.in)

De Panache - Interior Architects
De Panache —Interior Architects
De Panache - Interior Architects

The retro style golden tiles in the background of the WC unit count as one of the most striking features of the bathroom. The marble tiles on the remaining sides of the bathroom and the stylish rain shower falling right in the bathtub, make a unique and luxurious statement.

11. The brighter, the better

Bathroom GK Architects Ltd Modern bathroom
GK Architects Ltd

Bathroom

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

With the ventilator right behind the WC unit, the bathroom is filled in bright sunlight all through the day. The light shades on the wall with dark coloured sink bottom, add the desired spray of colour.

12. Play with grey and brown

BATHROOM Designs, Artek-Architects & Interior Designers Artek-Architects & Interior Designers Modern bathroom Tap,Plumbing fixture,Mirror,Bathroom sink,Furniture,Building,Sink,Bathroom cabinet,Bathroom,Comfort
Artek-Architects &amp; Interior Designers

BATHROOM Designs

Artek-Architects & Interior Designers
Artek-Architects &amp; Interior Designers
Artek-Architects & Interior Designers

Play with shades of grey and brown on your bathroom like in the image. The walls in grey blend on harmoniously with the wooden tiles and

13. Go the aqua style

J. P. GREENS FLAT, Spaces Architects@ka Spaces Architects@ka Modern bathroom Plumbing fixture,Sink,Tap,Mirror,Property,Bathroom,Shower,Fixture,Interior design,Floor
Spaces Architects@ka

J. P. GREENS FLAT

Spaces Architects@ka
Spaces Architects@ka
Spaces Architects@ka

By incorporating the brilliant shades of blue, this bathroom is truly one to get inspired from.

14. Bring in some art

Despande's Residence, Nuvo Designs Nuvo Designs Modern bathroom Stone Tap,Plumbing fixture,Sink,Property,Bathroom sink,Bathroom,Mirror,Architecture,Interior design,Toilet
Nuvo Designs

Despande's Residence

Nuvo Designs
Nuvo Designs
Nuvo Designs

If you love art deco, we recommend getting tiles and sink like this stunning bathroom and keeping everything else simple.

15. Keep it vintage

Small room Madame Ant Minimalist walls & floors
Madame Ant

Small room

Madame Ant
Madame Ant
Madame Ant

This bathroom is small and still brilliant in so many ways—right from the clock, mirror, and cabinets on the side. 

If you want to view more posts like this, click here

The five very best home improvement tips for 2017
Which one of these bathrooms inspired you the most?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks