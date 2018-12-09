7 Bedroom ideas for married couples

Designing the bedroom once you are married can be tricky considering that the room should speak of the aesthetic of both you and your spouse. When married you not just share the bed space, but every corner of the room, from the wardrobe to the walls. So, from the color of the wall to the furniture and decor of the room, everything should not just be agreeable but liked by both you and your partner.

However, if you are stuck at some point and are finding hard to agree with your partner in terms of designing your bedroom, then you can browse through some ideas below. We bring to you 7 exclusive and easy to-do concepts for bedrooms to get inspired.