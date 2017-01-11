Your browser is out-of-date.

10 entrance doors that will make your neighbours envious

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
French Chateaux, Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores Classic style windows & doors
A door is much more than a mere design element at the entrance to a home. It is vital to maintaining the privacy within the home, besides being an effective partition between the interior and exterior environments as well as the different corners of the home.

Not all doors are the same. When you start to look, you’ll find a world of alternatives from which you can choose one that you like. Today we give you a tour of 10 of the most beautiful and distinguished doors. You’ll love them all.

1. Classic wood

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

Wood never goes out of fashion. It’s a classic material that can be used for different types of doors. For instance, in this home the large wooden door is wider than usual and becomes the focal point at the entrance to the house.

2. Golden beauty

Romagnoli Porte
Romagnoli Porte

Romagnoli Porte
Romagnoli Porte
Romagnoli Porte

Doors don’t have to be restricted to just a few colours. You can even play around with patterns and textures to make them innovative. A golden door, like this one, is perfect for a home that is elegant and needs a distinctive feature to characterize its design style.

3. Dreamy metal

Timberplan
Timberplan

Timberplan
Timberplan
Timberplan

Although you might find it hard to believe, metal can be a perfect material for a door. It not only creates a strong and sturdy entrance, but also gives the impression of privacy within – almost like the gate to a fortress!

4. An innovation

Studio AZ
Studio AZ

Studio AZ
Studio AZ
Studio AZ

This wooden door is different as it has grains on the surface and a glass panel at the centre. It’s an unusual, but original, idea for a door, which gives a personalized feature to the home and sets the expectations for what can be seen inside.

5. A combination of different elements

Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos
Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos
Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos
Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

While this is a classic dark wood door, it’s eye-catching because of the large glass wall beside it that frames the beautiful garden, adding elegance and creativity to the space.

6. The main feature at the entrance

AURORA Arquitetura - Design 4 Stays
AURORA Arquitetura—Design 4 Stays

AURORA Arquitetura - Design 4 Stays
AURORA Arquitetura—Design 4 Stays
AURORA Arquitetura - Design 4 Stays

In this entrance corridor, the big wooden door takes centre stage. It occupies the entire space and ensures that all glances are directed toward it. The smooth wood with beautiful grains and complementary metal elements brings a modern touch as well.


7. Eastern inspiration

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

Of course, we couldn’t ignore the oriental style from this ideabook. With a unique design featuring geometric patterned carved reliefs on its surface, this wooden door opens in the centre, leaving matching closed panels on either side that provide privacy and a cosy atmosphere.

8. A grand entrance

QZENS MOBİLYA
QZENS MOBİLYA

QZENS MOBİLYA
QZENS MOBİLYA
QZENS MOBİLYA

This door demonstrates perfectly that it isn’t necessary to view the interiors of a house to see its elegance and grandeur. With two Greek style pillars in white and a double door with oval glass and wood composition, it’s stunning!

9. One made of glass

Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores
Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores

Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores
Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores
Allan Malouf Arquitetura e Interiores

A beautiful door, like the one in this home, can be made of glass with metal reinforcement to keep it sturdy. It invites natural light into the entrance, adding a welcoming ambiance to the area.

10. Playing with lines and patterns

Modelmo ScPRL
Modelmo ScPRL

Modelmo ScPRL
Modelmo ScPRL
Modelmo ScPRL

Finally, we end with this one with lines that set it apart from a classic door. Playing with geometric patterns, colours and texture is a great idea for creating a door that stands out because of its uniqueness.

See this ideabook for more inspiration on creating beautiful entrances.

11 wooden cabins for those living the natural life
Which of these entrance doors will you copy for your home? Reply in the comments.


