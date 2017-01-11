10 entrance doors that will make your neighbours envious

A door is much more than a mere design element at the entrance to a home. It is vital to maintaining the privacy within the home, besides being an effective partition between the interior and exterior environments as well as the different corners of the home.
Not all doors are the same. When you start to look, you’ll find a world of alternatives from which you can choose one that you like. Today we give you a tour of 10 of the most beautiful and distinguished doors. You’ll love them all.
Wood never goes out of fashion. It’s a classic material that can be used for different types of doors. For instance, in this home the large wooden door is wider than usual and becomes the focal point at the entrance to the house.
Doors don’t have to be restricted to just a few colours. You can even play around with patterns and textures to make them innovative. A golden door, like this one, is perfect for a home that is elegant and needs a distinctive feature to characterize its design style.
Although you might find it hard to believe, metal can be a perfect material for a door. It not only creates a strong and sturdy entrance, but also gives the impression of privacy within – almost like the gate to a fortress!
This wooden door is different as it has grains on the surface and a glass panel at the centre. It’s an unusual, but original, idea for a door, which gives a personalized feature to the home and sets the expectations for what can be seen inside.
While this is a classic dark wood door, it’s eye-catching because of the large glass wall beside it that frames the beautiful garden, adding elegance and creativity to the space.
In this entrance corridor, the big wooden door takes centre stage. It occupies the entire space and ensures that all glances are directed toward it. The smooth wood with beautiful grains and complementary metal elements brings a modern touch as well.
Of course, we couldn’t ignore the oriental style from this ideabook. With a unique design featuring geometric patterned carved reliefs on its surface, this wooden door opens in the centre, leaving matching closed panels on either side that provide privacy and a cosy atmosphere.
This door demonstrates perfectly that it isn’t necessary to view the interiors of a house to see its elegance and grandeur. With two Greek style pillars in white and a double door with oval glass and wood composition, it’s stunning!
A beautiful door, like the one in this home, can be made of glass with metal reinforcement to keep it sturdy. It invites natural light into the entrance, adding a welcoming ambiance to the area.
Finally, we end with this one with lines that set it apart from a classic door. Playing with geometric patterns, colours and texture is a great idea for creating a door that stands out because of its uniqueness.
