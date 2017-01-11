10 entrance doors that will make your neighbours envious

A door is much more than a mere design element at the entrance to a home. It is vital to maintaining the privacy within the home, besides being an effective partition between the interior and exterior environments as well as the different corners of the home.

Not all doors are the same. When you start to look, you’ll find a world of alternatives from which you can choose one that you like. Today we give you a tour of 10 of the most beautiful and distinguished doors. You’ll love them all.