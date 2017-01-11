16 Fabulous miniature garden ideas to inspire you

No matter how big or small our outdoor space is, we all want a sensational garden. You can have the patio of your dreams, even in smaller homes and apartments. You do not have to stress because there are many ways that you can have that beautiful garden that you have always wanted. Because we know that the ideal space and conditions cannot always be available for a large garden, we have put together a list of some mini gardens to give you an idea or inspire you to create one on your home.
You will love these miniature gardens – they are so adorable that you will want to design one for your home right now!
This garden is no regular garden – it has loads of style. This mini garden is decorated by plants in flowerbeds inside wooden boxes. These boxes are placed in a reservoir filled with river stones. Wood and stone are combined to give off a spectacular effect on any patio. The best part is that this design can be adapted to any apartment or house as it only takes a little bit of space and materials and some flowers.
Even if you do not have much space, there is always a spot in your garden that you can decorate with a few plants. A great idea is to place a pot with a plant with volume and height and place it in a corner of your garden or patio. This is a fantastic idea as you can move the pot whenever you need or want to. These are fabulous green corners that bring a lot of freshness to any space.
: If you have space under the stairs in your home, you can take advantage of it and create a mini garden. This is a great idea as it decorates this space plus it is easy to create and maintain. All you need to do is choose a plant that does not need much sunlight or water and some stones. White stones look great as they will match the rest of your décor. Protect your indoor mini garden with a glass panel and you are done!
The wood porta style is perfect for any patio, but especially so if you do not have large space. It creates a cozy, rustic atmosphere and is easy to build. The plants will give this spot in your home freshness. The combination of wood and stone, and other elements, will give your garden a simple yet striking effect.
Do you think that having an indoor garden will be tedious and stressful? You are wrong! If you have a corner in your house that is left empty, give it some life by creating a fabulous mini indoor garden. For example, you can take advantage of the empty space between your staircase and wall with thick green plants and stones. It will have a sensational effect and give your home a freshness it did not have before.
You can build a minimalist Zen garden near your home’s entrance. This Japanese style garden will make your home look eye-catching. Get plants of varying volume, size and shades of green with gravel and wood. It will make your home look tranquil and serene, not to mention enhance the beauty in the rest of your house.
Give your home a mini garden that you can admire from the living room. Even a small garden will give you a great view from your living room. For this design, you can use plants of different sizes and types and stone pasteladas. Having a stone path will give your mini garden loads of charm. Use different materials, from stone to wood with different thicknesses and finishes to give your garden and home unique beauty.
If you have a small garden and not a lot of budget, a dry garden can be a good option. This is a simple garden with plants that can survive without much water and maintenance. Stones and cacti can be used to give this mini garden a unique look. You can create this mini garden and have a spot for relaxation and serenity whenever you need it.
If you have a spot near your waterfall that can be turned into a garden, you should definitely use it. You do not need a lot of materials –just a few plants and some stones. When placed next to the waterfall, it will create an attractive space which looks and feel peaceful.
You can build a wonderful mini garden right outside your dining room. This is a great idea for decorating and oxygenating this space. Leave a little bit of space to show off some eye-catching plants that bring greenery to your home. You can also add light to make it look prominent even at night.
This is another mini garden that you can see from inside your home. The idea here is to pick an isolated spot where you can create a mini garden that you can look at when you want to relax and feast your eyes on some greenery. You can pick plants with or without flowers, depending on the effect you want. No matter what, the result will be a beautiful mini garden that you can view from your home.
If you are looking to create a rustic mini garden inside your house, you will be surprised to find that it is not that hard. You will need large stones to create a striking look along with some plants to give it greenery. You can use brown and grey stones for an amazing effect, or any other combination. The trick is to use stones that complement the tone of your interior walls.
With a simple design, you can give your home a lot of style with an indoor garden like this one. If your home has a courtyard of light that brings in natural light into your home, create a mini indoor garden in this space. You can go for a minimalistic zen design or any other style to make this space beautiful.
This mini garden makes good use of small space. Plant flowers next to the walls and use gravel to make the floor. You can add a wooden path as well. This is an excellent way to have both a pastilla as well as a garden. You can grow plants of varying sizes to give your mini garden a special touch.
With this mini garden idea, you need to take advantage of the space available and take the type of light used into account. To create this type of indoor garden, you also need to consider humidity and type of maintenance required. You can cover the entire floor with stones, both large and small, and plants to create an exquisite garden.
A clever way to create a mini garden in a small space is to make use of the walls. You can have hanging potted plants and build space for planting greenery on the walls. You can use anything to bring freshness to your house with this idea.
There are many beautiful mini gardens to pick from – which is your favourite? Choose one and use it as inspiration so that you can create your own mini garden in your home.