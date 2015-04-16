6 amazing armchair designs

When we think of armchairs, the first word that springs to the mind is comfort. Maybe it was the chair reserved for an older family member, or the chair used for long reads in a quiet room—an armchair epitomises warmth, and the home. Despite the perception that armchairs are reserved for an older décor, you'd be surprise to learn that there are many fantastic contemporary interpretations of the armchair.

See how the inclusion of an armchair can add that extra dimension to a room, as well as a necessary comfy seating option. Here at homify, we aim to show you how an armchair could be perfect in a room of your home.