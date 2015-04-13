Choosing a toilet for the bathroom

It is safe to say that the toilet isn't usually first on the list of priorities when planning a bathroom renovation. It should be a straightforward purchase, right? Absolutely, but there are some important things to consider before making a decision. Like most things bathroom, there's an extensive range of styles, types and options available to would-be-renovators. With all the variety brings the flexibility to choose a toilet that can fit any bathroom size, or blend-in with any décor. Lets also not forget the amazing features modern toilets possess that can add that extra bit of comfort in the bathroom. From the European bidet to the fully automated toilet system, there's a toilet out there ready to WOW you.

So whether you are refurbishing an entire bathroom or replacing an old or broken toilet