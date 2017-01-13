Once you've see these 19 gardens you'll want to renovate yours

The art of gardening is totally a pleasure for those who practice it and a visual delight for those who love to admire a beautiful garden. Isn’t it right? So why not have a beautiful garden at home, a garden that will make us feel good, calm and allow us to escape from the daily stresses of life?

Here in homify, we like you to feel good in your house. We want you to see your home, especially your garden, as a protection from the chaos of the outside world and as a place to escape when you need some peace. So we have brought a collection of images of gardens so that you can get inspired to fix your garden, and if you do not have a little green corner in your house, you would just want to have one!

When you see these images of gardens created by registered homify professionals, you will realize that any space, whether it is in the indoor or outdoor, whether it is small or big, it is enough to create a green and welcoming area for you, your family and your guests.