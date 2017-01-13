Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Once you've see these 19 gardens you'll want to renovate yours

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
//SALON DE PROVENCE//Jardin inspiration jardin mexicain, CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

The art of gardening is totally a pleasure for those who practice it and a visual delight for those who love to admire a beautiful garden. Isn’t it right? So why not have a beautiful garden at home, a garden that will make us feel good, calm and allow us to escape from the daily stresses of life? 

Here in homify, we like you to feel good in your house. We want you to see your home, especially your garden, as a protection from the chaos of the outside world and as a place to escape when you need some peace. So we have brought a collection of images of gardens so that you can get inspired to fix your garden, and if you do not have a little green corner in your house, you would just want to have one!

When you see these images of gardens created by registered homify professionals, you will realize that any space, whether it is in the indoor or outdoor, whether it is small or big, it is enough to create a green and welcoming area for you, your family and your guests.

Combination of flowers and shrubs at the entrance of the house

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Defining the lawn and garden area to the center with stone

Modern garden, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Front yard
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Modern garden

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

When you have a small patio, it's time to make the most of it: create a green area and enjoy some time with family and friends.

//SALON DE PROVENCE//Jardin inspiration jardin mexicain, CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION Modern garden
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

A garden inspired by desert that can fit in any corner

//SALON DE PROVENCE//Jardin inspiration jardin mexicain, CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION Modern garden
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION
CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION

If you like to create a garden in a corner, we also suggest you to visit:  20 small gardens you can do in corner of your home

Niches on the wall: Small, but charming, two perfectly well-defined areas with a special touch

Bungalow at Undri, Space Craft Associates Space Craft Associates Modern garden Flower,Plant,Property,Building,Botany,Lighting,Interior design,Architecture,Flooring,Wall
Space Craft Associates

Bungalow at Undri

Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates

More ideas to decorate the wall: 19 ways to decorate your home walls (they will look fantastic!)

Wood as protagonist. The green area between the wall and the wooden benches is easy to do. Doesn’t it look fantastic?

Contemporary Garden Design Balham homify Modern garden
homify

Contemporary Garden Design Balham

homify
homify
homify


When rectangular stones are not a problem: taking full advantage of it!

Petit jardin de ville., PATXI CASTRO PATXI CASTRO Eclectic style garden
PATXI CASTRO

PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO
PATXI CASTRO

A nice entry

CORTE DEL PAGGIO, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern garden
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Wavy path with stones and more stones!

Jardin japonais et zen, DCPAYSAGE DCPAYSAGE Asian style garden Iron/Steel Wood effect
DCPAYSAGE

DCPAYSAGE
DCPAYSAGE
DCPAYSAGE

Stone slabs surrounding the garden

Rénovation et décoration d'une villa au Nord de Montpellier, Parcs des Vautes, LEWISA home LEWISA home Classic style garden
LEWISA home

LEWISA home
LEWISA home
LEWISA home

A small interior garden in the lobby

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden Plant,Window,Building,Architecture,Floor,Wood,Flooring,Urban design,Line,Houseplant
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

The small stone clad backyard

Modern Family garden in North London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Modern Family garden in North London

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

A garden that connects to the living room

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden Plant,Houseplant,Building,Wood,Interior design,Flooring,Living room,Floor,Flowerpot,Wall
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

A small planter at the entrance of the house

Réhabilitation à Noisy le Roi, Olivier Stadler Architecte Olivier Stadler Architecte Classic style garden Concrete Grey
Olivier Stadler Architecte

Olivier Stadler Architecte
Olivier Stadler Architecte
Olivier Stadler Architecte

Or several planters in the backyard

NORTH SIDE BUILDING VIEW KREATIVE HOUSE Eclectic style garden Plant,Building,Property,Window,Land lot,Sky,Urban design,Grass,Neighbourhood,House
KREATIVE HOUSE

NORTH SIDE BUILDING VIEW

KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE
KREATIVE HOUSE

Color and light for a cozy patio

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS, AIS Designs AIS Designs Modern garden
AIS Designs

RESIDENTIAL PENTHOUSE INTERIORS

AIS Designs
AIS Designs
AIS Designs

A little garden that has it all!

A Luxirious Thatched Villa, iammies Landscapes iammies Landscapes Mediterranean style garden Water,Plant,Property,Building,Swimming pool,Botany,Green,Nature,Tree,Architecture
iammies Landscapes

A Luxirious Thatched Villa

iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes

Pure Minimalism: Decorating the facade of the house

Real de Palmas 01 , ECNarquitectura ECNarquitectura Modern garden
ECNarquitectura

ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura

The garden that fits in any space: in the hallway, in the kitchen, on the porch, and even in the office!

Mr.M's garden Designink Architecture and Interiors Rustic style garden Plant,Flowerpot,Houseplant,Botany,Flower,Terrestrial plant,Organism,Art,Grass,Adaptation
Designink Architecture and Interiors

Mr.M's garden

Designink Architecture and Interiors
Designink Architecture and Interiors
Designink Architecture and Interiors

If you liked these ideas, share with your friends on social networks and talk about homify…

15 Dining room and living room decorating ideas
Which idea you liked the most and want to share with your friends on social networks?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks