A smart and soothing apartment in Hyderabad

The interior architects at Bluebell Interiors in Hyderabad bring you a very modern, simple yet elegant apartment which was designed to suit the needs of an elderly couple. Chocolate brown and beige comprise the colour scheme of this spacious and bright home, with sleek and contemporary designs ensuring convenience and style. Smooth, minimal and functional storage units can be found in every room to keep clutter at bay, while fashionable false ceilings are an added attraction.
The door of the prayer room is a white and wooden affair with ornate filigree work adding tons of style. Glass panels add a hint of modernism to the structure, while the frosted glass panel on the left of the door features stylish etching depicting a bell.
Crafted from rich dark wood and featuring a gorgeously carved white panel in the middle, this floor to ceiling partition is a glamorous aspect of this apartment. The shelves on either side of the carved panel can hold decorative items as well. It creates a sense of demarcation between the living room, entrance and the rest of the home. Note how sliding glass doors open up the living space to a large, airy balcony with a stunning view of the city. Large white tiles on the floor and a trendy false ceiling make this flat inviting and interesting.
The TV unit is a sleek wooden affair that stands out against the creamy white walls of the living space. Floating box-like shelves can come in handy for displaying artefacts or family photos.
Patterned tiles in a sandy hue and smooth cabinets in brown and cream make the kitchen stylish and cosy. Glass windows bring in natural light, while modern appliances and fixtures ensure convenience.
Neat wall-mounted shelves offer storage space without wasting floor area. Decor items can be displayed in these as well.
One of the bedrooms comes with this modish false ceiling, which wows with its artistic curves. Recessed lighting lends a magical aura to the space.
The in-built closet in this bedroom features sliding doors with minimalist handles and also accommodates a neat dressing unit with a tall mirror. The dark wooden flooring offers a cosy ambiance here.
Though simple and geometrically inspired with a circle in one corner, this false ceiling lends ample style to another bedroom in this flat.
The tall and minimalistic closet as well as the floating dressing unit impress with their modern sleekness. Their smooth surfaces and trendy chrome handles look smart, while the beige hue has a timeless appeal. A powerful lamp above the mirror helps you to get ready with ease.
