Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A smart and soothing apartment in Hyderabad

Justwords Justwords
An elderly couple's flat with beige & chocolate interiors, Bluebell Interiors Bluebell Interiors Modern living room Plywood Brown
Loading admin actions …

The interior architects at Bluebell Interiors in Hyderabad bring you a very modern, simple yet elegant apartment which was designed to suit the needs of an elderly couple. Chocolate brown and beige comprise the colour scheme of this spacious and bright home, with sleek and contemporary designs ensuring convenience and style. Smooth, minimal and functional storage units can be found in every room to keep clutter at bay, while fashionable false ceilings are an added attraction.

Beautiful details

pooja door Bluebell Interiors Modern living room MDF Brown
Bluebell Interiors

pooja door

Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

The door of the prayer room is a white and wooden affair with ornate filigree work adding tons of style. Glass panels add a hint of modernism to the structure, while the frosted glass panel on the left of the door features stylish etching depicting a bell.

Elegant partition

partition & living room Bluebell Interiors Modern living room Plywood White Door,Fixture,Cabinetry,Interior design,Wood,Floor,Flooring,Tile flooring,Automotive exterior,Glass
Bluebell Interiors

partition & living room

Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

Crafted from rich dark wood and featuring a gorgeously carved white panel in the middle, this floor to ceiling partition is a glamorous aspect of this apartment. The shelves on either side of the carved panel can hold decorative items as well. It creates a sense of demarcation between the living room, entrance and the rest of the home. Note how sliding glass doors open up the living space to a large, airy balcony with a stunning view of the city. Large white tiles on the floor and a trendy false ceiling make this flat inviting and interesting.

Trendy entertainment

LCD unit Bluebell Interiors Modern living room Plywood Brown
Bluebell Interiors

LCD unit

Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

The TV unit is a sleek wooden affair that stands out against the creamy white walls of the living space. Floating box-like shelves can come in handy for displaying artefacts or family photos.

Cosy kitchen

kitchen front Bluebell Interiors Modern kitchen Plywood Brown
Bluebell Interiors

kitchen front

Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

Patterned tiles in a sandy hue and smooth cabinets in brown and cream make the kitchen stylish and cosy. Glass windows bring in natural light, while modern appliances and fixtures ensure convenience.

Space-saving idea

shelves in kitchen Bluebell Interiors Modern kitchen Plywood Brown
Bluebell Interiors

shelves in kitchen

Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

Neat wall-mounted shelves offer storage space without wasting floor area. Decor items can be displayed in these as well.

Fashionable ceiling

False ceiling in bedroom Bluebell Interiors Modern style bedroom MDF White White,Light,Architecture,Automotive design,Line,Building,Rectangle,Material property,Ceiling,Tints and shades
Bluebell Interiors

False ceiling in bedroom

Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

One of the bedrooms comes with this modish false ceiling, which wows with its artistic curves. Recessed lighting lends a magical aura to the space.


Smooth storage

wardrobe, dress & LCD unit Bluebell Interiors Modern style bedroom Plywood White
Bluebell Interiors

wardrobe, dress & LCD unit

Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

The in-built closet in this bedroom features sliding doors with minimalist handles and also accommodates a neat dressing unit with a tall mirror. The dark wooden flooring offers a cosy ambiance here.

Another chic ceiling

false ceiling in bedroom Bluebell Interiors Modern style bedroom MDF White
Bluebell Interiors

false ceiling in bedroom

Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

Though simple and geometrically inspired with a circle in one corner, this false ceiling lends ample style to another bedroom in this flat.

Sleekness

dress & wardrobe in bedroom Bluebell Interiors Modern style bedroom Plywood Beige
Bluebell Interiors

dress & wardrobe in bedroom

Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

The tall and minimalistic closet as well as the floating dressing unit impress with their modern sleekness. Their smooth surfaces and trendy chrome handles look smart, while the beige hue has a timeless appeal. A powerful lamp above the mirror helps you to get ready with ease.  

Looking for more inspiration? Here’s another tour - A vibrant and playful apartment for modern Indian couples

17 Small gardens to fit in any corner of your house
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks