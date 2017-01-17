An elegant Jodhpur home for a happy family

Built on a plot of 2400sqft, this lofty house in Ratan Nagar, Jodhpur, caters to the needs of an outgoing nuclear family with kids. It is modern with spacious and soothing interiors and creatively landscaped exteriors. Light and neutral colours enhance the beauty of the stately structure, its decorative details, and the trendy furniture inside. Simple but unique designs add to the attraction of the home, while dark wooden elements appear here and there to lend warmth and traditional charm. The architects at Ravi Nupur Architects have done a splendid job indeed.
A filigreed panel, metal, wood and textured glass come together to create the large entrance. Slatted metal offers a trendy look, while wood offers warmth and homeliness. Pillars in sandy tones and the approach paved with smooth black granite add to the grandeur.
Premium quality Jodhpur stones and wood make for an impressive facade, with glass windows and balustrades lending modernism. The sleek and tall central column magnifies the height of the home, while the filigreed panel defining the entrance door is a luxurious touch.
The cream and black patio has been landscaped elegantly, with earthen planters holding lush greens for a refreshing appearance. White pebbles and dark wood lend an organic touch, and also note how animal figurines like the elephant, acts as a planter as well.
White pebbles create a beautiful bed for placing clay pots and animal figurines to make the patio atmosphere welcoming and earthy. Black and beige stones make for a stylish boundary for this setting.
Sleek and trendy furniture in brown and cream make the formal living space elegant and inviting. The coffee table partially accommodates the ottomans when not in use, and striped drapes add a stylish touch.
The casual living area merges with the dining space seamlessly and features rich wooden elements for a stately and cosy feel. The false ceiling is a conversation starter, while the wall behind the stylish sofa features a collage of family photos. Leaf green cushions add a hint of colour to the space, while the smooth marble floor looks truly lavish.
Smart furniture in dark wood, decorative panels in white and cosy lighting make for pleasurable mealtimes here. A wall-mounted wood and glass cabinet holds the fancy crockery without wasting floor area.
The study and entertainment units in the master bedroom are a cohesive structure in black and grey. They are sleek, stylishly rounded at the edges and smooth as well. What a wonderful way to work on a project or watch TV!
Extremely trendy yet simple beds promise sheer comfort in the kids’ bedroom, while the mirrored panel on the door makes for a unique touch. The lively green wall with its geometrically inspired pattern steals the show here though. It supports a tree-like shelf for the study unit, with the branches decked with vases and knickknacks.
Cream-hued walls and a smooth white floor make the guest room calm and soothing. A tall and trendy dressing unit, some floating wooden shelves and a colourful bedspread add function and style to this space.
