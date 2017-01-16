A stylish and well planned apartment in Ahmedabad

After dark, the soft and golden glow of the interior lights lend a magical look to the apartment building. The white details stand out more prominently, and the glass balustrades of the balconies create a feeling of visual openness.

This apartment building is perfect for those who are looking to indulge in a stylish and luxurious living surrounded by all modern age comforts. For more inspiration, take another tour - A contemporary and beautiful home for the Indian family