A stylish and well planned apartment in Ahmedabad

Vrundavan Pearl is a very modern, functional and elegant apartment building rendered by the interior architects at NI3 Design. Its beige and white exteriors hint at smart planning, an eye for aesthetic details, and focus on provision for enjoying community life. The apartments on each floor are spacious, are well-connected with the outdoors, and there is ample parking space for everyone too. Take a tour to know more.
The wide entrance to the apartment building makes it easy for both pedestrians as well as cars to venture inside. The wall on the left features the name of the property along with a slatted wooden panel and a sleek row of greens for stylishness. The flats flanking the entrance come with balconies overlooking it, while decorative white panels add elegance here and there.
Whites, browns and sandy hues make this common waiting hall a sight for sore eyes. Bright recessed lighting and trendy furniture create a soothing space for relaxation, while large earthen pots lend an ethnic touch. Colourful paintings and lively indoor greenery add spice to the space.
The apartment owners at Vrundavan Pearl can easily engage in games like basketball and tennis in this expansive and modern recreational space. Beautifully landscaped gardens surround the courts and are peppered with benches and umbrellas for those who want to sit and relax. Tall and lush palm trees add a tropical feel here.
The lofty array of apartments done up in dark beige with neat white detailing looks gorgeous by day. You can see how each flat features large and airy balconies and large glass windows, so that the interiors stay well-ventilated and sunny at all times. A well-organised parking space makes it easy for all to keep their vehicles in allotted slots.
After dark, the soft and golden glow of the interior lights lend a magical look to the apartment building. The white details stand out more prominently, and the glass balustrades of the balconies create a feeling of visual openness.
This apartment building is perfect for those who are looking to indulge in a stylish and luxurious living surrounded by all modern age comforts. For more inspiration, take another tour - A contemporary and beautiful home for the Indian family