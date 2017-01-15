A modern and stylish Mumbai residence

This modern and stylish apartment at Poonam Heights in Goregaon West, Mumbai, is a delightfully lively and youthful place which houses a young family. Colours like red, yellow, blue, pink, purple, grey and brown have been used in liberal doses throughout the home in a tasteful manner. Paired with sleek designs and trendy furniture, these hues fill the apartment with cheerfulness and a playful tone. The lighting is creative and fashionable as well, creating a magical atmosphere in the evenings. Read on to know more about this creation by the interior architects at Nikneh Studio.
A white filigreed panel set in the wooden door lends an artistic touch to the entrance, while a small panel above it holds the figurine of Lord Ganesha, an Indian deity, for auspiciousness. Grey and mosaic cladding on the right is an additional dash of elegance here.
Bright yellow adds a warm and welcoming aura to the entryway, with beautifully framed artworks and decorative plates jazzing up the wall.
Royal blue leather couches decked with playful cushions in red, green, yellow and more make the living space happy and inviting. The colourful rug under the coffee table spices up the smooth and glossy white floor,
White and wooden hues lend a ton of sophistication to the TV unit in the living space. Sleek floating shelves hold some books and bright decorative pieces. The separate rectangular panel above the TV features trendy designs for a unique touch.
In the evenings, the TV unit transforms into a magical piece of furniture, thanks to soft indirect lighting. The long array of focused lights right above it and the modern chandelier add to the attraction.
The puja nook of the apartment is close to both the living and dining spaces, and stands against a sunny yellow wall. Decorative wooden elements add charm and warmth to this space, while sleek shelves hold figurines and photos of deities. The small wooden cabinet on the right stores all prayer essentials, and comes with interesting shutters adorned with patchwork patterns.
Stately furniture in creamy white, beige and wood make the dining space cosy and elegant. The bright red wall painting is a decorative touch, while colourful ethnic pieces adorn the entrance wall of the kitchen.
Smooth, minimal and gleaming cabinets make the kitchen a very functional and trendy space. The cabinets under the granite countertop are in a rich shade of midnight blue, and those near the ceiling are in soothing white. Also note the presence of open shelves and cabinets with glass shutters which help in identifying everyday objects.
The kid’s bedroom is a riot of colours ranging from pinks and purples to yellows, blues and browns. A vibrant bedspread delightfully complements the uniquely designed headboard, while the curtains are a lovely mix of patterns and solids.
With a bright blue wall as the background and playful bulbs hanging on colourful wires, the study nook looks fun and inviting. The smooth white study station comes with practical shelves and drawers to organise books, toys and more.
Aesthetic doses of blue, purple, pink and yellow make the master bedroom lively and bold. A tufted headboard and patterned closet doors add oodles of elegance.
The curtains and purple wall above the TV unit add more life to the master bedroom, and fill it with romantic playfulness.
This bedroom comes as a soothing surprise in this apartment, with its love for creamy white and beige hues. The cushions feature a subtle metallic sheen, while the bedspread lends a dash of colour.
Take another tour here - A modern, elegant and functional home for the Indian family