A modern and stylish Mumbai residence

This modern and stylish apartment at Poonam Heights in Goregaon West, Mumbai, is a delightfully lively and youthful place which houses a young family. Colours like red, yellow, blue, pink, purple, grey and brown have been used in liberal doses throughout the home in a tasteful manner. Paired with sleek designs and trendy furniture, these hues fill the apartment with cheerfulness and a playful tone. The lighting is creative and fashionable as well, creating a magical atmosphere in the evenings. Read on to know more about this creation by the interior architects at Nikneh Studio.