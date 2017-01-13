Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Ideas to improve your home on a budget

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style dining room
The decorative style of every individual’s house is a form of expression with which we seek to highlight our way of seeing the world of design and architecture. As experts in the area, we know that not everyone has the practical eye for what style will beautify their home. Here is a collection of instances of styles that will add the oomph factor to your home:

1. Use colours and textures that exist in nature

Family House, Lucia D'Amato Architect Lucia D'Amato Architect Modern kitchen
When you are not sure what colours will suit your home, play safe by sticking to colours from the nature. Be it wood, stone or neutral shades, colours from nature always end up looking pleasant.

2. Have only what you need

TODO PARA LA DECORACIÓN EN PIEDRA /MÁRMOL, D&L Stonedel D&L Stonedel Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Go minimalist on your home with signature elements. Highlight them with sufficient lighting for a great looking home!

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

3. Organic furniture

Проект квартиры ЖК "Дубровка"., Александра Петропавловская Александра Петропавловская Minimalist living room
One of the latest trends in fashion and design is organic furniture. Applying organic and neutral colour furniture can help you achieve more balance in your home décor. Thanks to the natural materials, linear forms, brightness and green elements that will give you psychological and physical well-being.

4. Take advantage of glass

CASA DAS PRIMAVERAS, BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Glass in the twentieth century began to appear more frequently in interior decorations. Due to its versatility, it has remained unchallenged and is still the standard and trend used to beautify spaces. Use glass to make your room more airy, well lit and pleasant.

5. Don’t shy away from dark colours

Casa di vacanze, gosplan architects gosplan architects Bathroom
Dark colours can be used in the bathrooms with the right balance. Here, grey, steel and the glass elements make for a chic bathroom where you can relax and unwind after a long day.

Checkout some beautiful bathroom ideas here.

6. Go with your heart when it comes to furniture

Appartamento CM, MIROarchitetti MIROarchitetti Modern living room
Furniture plays an important role in our homes. Never buy furniture that you may not like. Always go with your instinct and get furniture that will complement your home. Comfort is the most important thing to keep in mind when buying furniture.


7. The fewer elements involved, the better your home will look

Casa Giano, MIROarchitetti MIROarchitetti Modern dining room
It is sometimes OK to not have too many elements in a room. Here, for instance, the classic white wall speaks for itself. It adds elegance and luxury to the room with a few pieces of statement furniture.

8. Invest in more open spaces in your home

Lo scrigno dal cuore contemporaneo, B+P architetti B+P architetti Modern dining room
The dearth of space in modern homes is evident. A wall covering each room to separate spaces from one another is a thing of the past. The more the open spaces in your home, the better. Here a living room and a dining room blend seamlessly without occupying much space and making for a chic home.

9. Use sliding doors to save space

Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style dining room
With sliding doors, you will gain not only style but also space. As sliding doors do not hinder space when open or close, you get more square meters to use. There is nothing more modern than the practicality with respect to the square meters.

10. Go bold on your interiors

Catalogo Astor Mobili, Nespoli 3d Nespoli 3d Living roomStorage
Although the principles of modernism say to keep it simple, sometimes it is alright to go all out. Here bold eye catching pieces of art are strategically placed to blend with the home and stand out at the same time!

We hope you liked the 10 Proven tricks to turn your home into a modern living space. Try them and share your comments.


