6 easy ways to decorate with flowers

With spring well and truly blossoming, now is the time to start decorating your home with the sweet perfumed scent of floral bouquets and vivid colourful blooms. Don’t let that gloomy winter transmit its sullen sulkiness upon you, get outdoors, and purchase a bright bouquet. Begin decorating your home with a little life, a touch of colour, and a pinch of perfume. Nothing is more enthralling than when spring finally gets into gear and imparts its wonderful aroma of fresh floral notes upon us. The transition from dreary and dull to sunny and luminous appears to happen overnight, and when it finally does, the aura, ambience and atmosphere change immediately. Keep your home up to date with the seasonal shift and invest in some flowers for your domestic space. But where to start? With so many colours, varieties and options available, it can be difficult to know where to begin. Take a leaf out of homify’s book, and check out the following examples that will provide some tips and tricks, as well as inspiration to stylishly refresh your adobe.