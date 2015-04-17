Shaker style interiors and decor

The ‘United Society of Believers in Christ’s Second Appearing’ may sound like the name of an unusual religious theology, but this historical group, also known as the Shakers, shaped our interior design in an extremely pervasive and significant way. The Shaker religious sect was founded in England, UK in the 1770s, and in further decades subsequently moved to the north eastern United States. Here they set up what would be the beginning of a movement with far-reaching implications in the furniture and interior design world. The Shakers' basic principles were set upon high standards of construction with a mantra that ‘beauty rests on utility.’ Compared to the Amish, and as an offshoot of the Quaker church, Shakers believed in self-sufficiency, austerity and common ownership.

Today their furniture is world renowned for its superior fabrication and meticulous attention-to-detail. Neutral colour schemes, unadorned furniture and simple raw floors form the basis of a humble yet stylish décor and interior design. Shake things up in your domestic space, check out the following examples, and incorporate a modest elegance that will act timelessly and tastefully.